How to earn Competitive Points in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 offers players various methods to collect cosmetics via four different forms of currency, the most exclusive being Competitive Points (CP). This currency can only be used to unlock exclusive golden weapons in the game.

Overwatch Coins, League Tokens, and Legacy Credits are the other three currencies players can use to unlock other items and cosmetics. That being said, Competitive Points is a special currency that can only be earned by playing competitive game modes.

This article explains how players can earn Competitive Points and use them in Overwatch 2.

Earning and using Competitive Points in Overwatch 2

Players can only acquire Competitive Points through limited means in the game, including:

You can only earn Competitive Points by winning or drawing competitive game modes for either Role Que or Open Que.

One must be aware that the competitive system in Overwatch grants players Competitive Points on winning a match, and a little less on drawing.

You will not receive any Competitive Points for losing.

Players will receive 15 CP upon winning a competitive match in Overwatch 2, while a draw will only award 5 CP.

Mentioned below is the amount of CP each rank gets upon ending a competitive season:

Bronze : 65 CP

: 65 CP Silver : 125 CP

: 125 CP Gold : 250 CP

: 250 CP Platinum : 500 CP

: 500 CP Diamond : 750 CP

: 750 CP Master : 1,200 CP

: 1,200 CP Grandmaster: 1,750 CP

New players may face some difficulty earning CP as Overwatch 2 requires a new account to win at least 50 unranked matches to unlock competitive queues. The Quick Play mode is a great way to unlock Competitive Mode, after which players can earn CP and use it to purchase exclusive golden weapon skins.

How to use Competitive Points to unlock golden weapons in Overwatch 2

A single Golden Gun requires 3000 Competitive Points to unlock. Once players have earned enough CP, they can acquire their desired golden weapon through the following steps:

Head over to Heros Gallery and pick a desired Hero you want the Golden Gun for.

Pick a weapon from their menu and scroll till you find the Golden Gun for the weapon.

Use the required CP to purchase the Golden Gun for the desired weapon.

Once unlocked, you can select the skin and use the Golden weapon in matches.

All players can acquire their desired Golden Gun by earning enough Competitive Points. Note that unlocking every such gun in the game may take a while.

There is no other method to unlock Golden Guns in Overwatch 2 besides using Competitive Points. It is also highly unlikely that Blizzard will introduce other methods of acquiring golden weapon skins in the game.

Blizzard Entertainment's popular first-person shooter also offers other forms of currency for players to unlock different items in the game. Each currency can be earned through various in-game methods.

