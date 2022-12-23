All Overwatch 2 ranks in order

Overwatch 2 is a popular team-based first-person shooter developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Players can choose from a diverse cast of heroes and participate in various game modes, including Capture the Flag.

Overwatch 2's ranking system has been redesigned to provide a more competitive and skill-based experience. It is divided into several tiers, each with its own unique name and associated skill rating.

Overwatch 2 ranks and their competitive point rewards

Overwatch 2 players can climb up the ranks by performing well in matches and earning skill rating points. The higher the skill rating, the higher the rank. Those who consistently perform well will be able to climb the ranks and reach the highest tier.

Here is a brief look at all the game's ranks in order:

Bronze 5-1: This is the lowest rank in Overwatch 2. It is for players who are just starting out in the game and are still learning the ropes. Those in the Bronze rank get 65 competitive points as a reward.

Silver 5-1: Players in the Silver rank get 125 competitive points as a reward. This rank is for players who have a basic understanding of the game and want to improve their skills. Those in the Silver rank are expected to have a good understanding of the different heroes and game modes.

Gold 5-1: Players in the Gold rank get 250 competitive points as a reward. This rank is for players who have a good understanding of the game and can perform well in different game modes. Those in the Gold rank are expected to be able to make good decisions and execute effective strategies.

Platinum 5-1: Players in the Platinum rank get 500 competitive points as a reward. This rank is for skilled players who can consistently perform well in different game modes. Those in the Platinum rank are expected to be able to adapt to different situations and excel in a variety of roles.

Diamond 5-1: Players in the Diamond rank get 750 competitive points as a reward. This rank is for those with a high skill level and who can excel in different game modes. Players in the Diamond rank are expected to perform well consistently.

Master 5-1: Players in the Diamond rank get 1,200 competitive points as a reward. This rank is for players who are among the best in the game and can consistently perform at a high level in different game modes. Those in the Master rank are expected to have a deep understanding of the game and should be able to excel in various roles.

Grandmaster 5-1: Players in the Grandmaster rank get 1,750 competitive points as a reward. This is the highest rank in Overwatch 2 and is reserved for the best of the best. Those in the Grandmaster rank are among the elite players in the game.

It is said that the 500 best players in a certain region, regardless of rank, are considered to hold the Top 500 title. These players may be spread throughout the Grandmaster and Masters ranks. It is not uncommon for Diamond-ranked players to also be included in this group.

However, it is important to note that most Overwatch players are placed in the Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers. Many players don't reach the Diamond or Master rank immediately after their placement matches.

Whether players are just starting out in Overwatch 2 or are experienced, there is a rank for everyone in the game's ranking system. Players should try to consistently perform well and improve their skills to climb up the ranks and reach the Grandmaster tier.

