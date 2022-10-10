How does the rank system work in Overwatch 2

After much anticipation and hype, Overwatch 2 has finally launched with the latest title bringing in several new additions and changes to the franchise. Apart from the new Heroes, skin rarity level, and user-interface changes, the ranking system has also received a significant overhaul.

Unlike its predecessor, Overwatch 2 does away with the 'Skill Rating' or 'SR' system. Instead, divisions are introduced which allows for easier tracking of a player's performance. The frequency of skill tier adjustments has also undergone significant changes this time around.

This article takes a closer look into Overwatch 2's rank system.

Everything players need to know about the ranking system in Overwatch 2

Ranks and skill tiers are all part of the 'Competitive Play' mode. It judges gamers on the basis of their performance and the skills they display in the match. Accordingly, the game assigns them skill tiers.

As previously mentioned, Overwatch 2 has decided to introduce a crucial change by replacing the Skill Rating system with divisions. Each division represents approximately a 100 SR range. Similarly, users will now a receive a skill tier/division update for every seven wins, or 20 losses, instead of every single game.

The title distributes are ranked as follows:

Bronze

Bronze 5

Bronze 4

Bronze 3

Bronze 2

Bronze 1

Silver

Silver 5

Silver 4

Silver 3

Silver 2

Silver 1

Gold

Gold 5

Gold 4

Gold 3

Gold 2

Gold 1

Platinum

Platinum 5

Platinum 4

Platinum 3

Platinum 2

Platinum 1

Diamond

Diamond 5

Diamond 4

Diamond 3

Diamond 2

Diamond 1

Master

Master 5

Master 4

Master 3

Master 2

Master 1

Grandmaster

Grandmaster 5

Grandmaster 4

Grandmaster 3

Grandmaster 2

Grandmaster 1

Top 500

How to play the Competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

You will have to complete a tutorial that is presented to you at the beginning called First-Time User Experience (FTUE). It guides you through various crucial in-game mechanics. After the tutorial is complete, you will have to win 50 Quick Play matches in order to unlock the Competitive Play mode.

This requirement is only applicable for accounts made on or after the October 4 release date. Anyone who has Competitive previously unlocked will have access to the mode.

How does grouping work in Overwatch 2 for Competitive Play?

Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond players can queue together with any number of people who are within two skill tiers of them. However, this range gets narrower as they move up the ranks.

Masters can queue with any number of users provided they are within only one skill tier of them. Grandmasters can only queue one player within three divisions apart, while the Top 500 players are allowed to play with only one person who is also in the Top 500 from their respective regions.

What are the Competitive Play rewards in Overwatch 2?

Users will be rewarded with Competitive Points or CP for every win, draw and their skill tier placement at the end of the Season. They are assigned as follows:

Win: 15 CP

15 CP Draw: 5 CP

5 CP Bronze: 65 CP

65 CP Silver: 125 CP

125 CP Gold: 250 CP

250 CP Platinum: 500 CP

500 CP Diamond: 750 CP

750 CP Master: 1,200 CP

1,200 CP Grandmaster: 1,750 CP

The top 500 players can earn up to 3,500 points in a single season. These points can be used to purchase golden weapons for their favorite Heroes.

Despite the controversial launch, the title has amassed a large playerbase within a short period of time. Fans will love the new Competitive mode as it allows for easier tracking of one's own performance.

Overwatch 2 is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

