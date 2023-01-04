How to pre-download Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus mode

A content update for Overwatch 2's second season is currently available to preload across all platforms through the Battle.net launcher. This will likely be the torch-bearer for the upcoming Battle For Olympus time-limited event.

The aforementioned event was announced alongside Season 2's launch back in December 2022. It's an extension of Season 2's ongoing tribute to Greek Mythology and will feature a new deathmatch mode and several themed premium cosmetics.

Players participating in the upcoming free-for-all Battle For Olympus deathmatch mode will receive 'divine rewards,' as stated in the trailer. Here's how you can preload the Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus mode today.

Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Mode: How to pre-download the update

Interested players can now access the new preloadable update for Overwatch 2 via the Battle.net launcher. Blizzard deployed this mid-season patch, which is roughly 2.8 GB in size, on January 3, 2023 PT.

Some players may ask why preloading or pre-downloading an update is beneficial. If you choose to preload this update, you'll be able to jump in and experience the event immediately after it goes live on January 5. Otherwise, you may find yourself waiting for the update to complete, while your friends get to experience the event earlier.

If you have enabled automatic updates for Battle.net or Overwatch 2, the preload should start and be completed automatically. You can also trigger a manual preload for the update.

Follow these steps to pre-download the Battle For Olympus mode:

Select the gear icon next to the Play button on the Battle.net Overwatch page.

button on the Battle.net Overwatch page. Next, select Check for Updates .

. The early update should appear after the search is complete. Select the Update button to start preloading the content.

Note that you'll only be able to access the new content after the event goes live.

The Battle For Olympus event will be available in Overwatch 2, starting January 5, and will remain active until January 19. Throughout this phase, players will be able to play the Battle For Olympus mode and earn its special rewards.

Everything we know about the upcoming Battle For Olympus mode so far

The Battle For Olympus mode features seven of the game's heroes (Junker Queen, Roadhog, Pharah, Widowmaker, Lucio, Ramattra, and Reinhardt) with reimagined abilities that harness the power of Greek Gods. Considering that it's a deathmatch game mode, Battle For Olympus will require players to focus on securing kills using their new supernatural powers.

There will also be a global leaderboard for the number of kills each of the aforementioned heroes garner throughout the event. The best-performing hero who secures the highest kill count and tops the leaderboard will be honored with a statue in Ilios, the beautiful Mediterranean map in Overwatch 2.

The game's ongoing season reflects ancient Greek Mythology through its premium Battle Pass and bundles. Players can collect several free and premium cosmetic items bearing the ancient mythological theme until the end of the current season.

Blizzard has also promised to drop three seasonal time-limited events and more Twitch drops as part of Season 2. The first one, Winter Wonderland, commenced on December 13, 2022, and will end today (January 4). The Battle For Olympus event will be the second time-limited event for the ongoing season. It will end on December 19, two days after the third seasonal event, Lunar New Year, begins.

Overwatch 2's Season 2 is expected to end in the first week of February, paving the way for the third season, several new content updates, and more time-limited events and Twitch drops.

