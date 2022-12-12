Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022: Christmas Event start date and other details

Blizzard has already delivered a good chunk of content ever since the release of Overwatch 2. As Christmas nears, the popular first-person shooter will have this year's very first Winter Wonderland event for fans to enjoy. The event itself is set to bring many cosmetics that players can earn through the challenges.

Junkenstiein's Revenge helped fans explore Halloween in a unique way with Overwatch 2. The upcoming Winter Wonderland 2022 event is set to bring a different theme to the Hero-shooter with a variety of content.

Everything we know about Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland 2022 so far will be included here.

When does the Winter Wonderland 2022 start in Overwatch 2?

Following the release of the second season of Overwatch 2, the Christmas Event, also known as Winter Wonderland 2022 arrives a week later on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The event will run until January 4, 2023. Players will have plenty of time to enjoy the event.

Blizzard has promised that Overwatch 2 will bring back popular events like the Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year with new and improved rewards. Part of the reason that makes these events so exciting is the set of rewards that come with it.

Overwatch's sequel has already introduced new heroes to the game including Kiriko, Junker Queen, Sojourn, and the brand new Tank-hero Ramattra. It can be assumed that the new Christmas event will bring more cosmetics for the said Heroes.

Custom game modes like Mei's Snowball Offensive will also be available to have a unique experience during Christmas in Overwatch 2. The game mode lets every player become Mei and use snowballs to attack each other.

What are the rewards included in the Winter Wonderland 2022?

Blizzard has mentioned a set of cosmetics that will be available for players to unlock just by playing the Christmas event. This includes the following skins:

Epic Ice Queen Brigitte

Legendary Winged Victory Mercy

Legendary Kkachi Echo

Gamers will not have to go through any challenges in-game to acquire these cosmetics. Any other cosmetics that may further arrive during the event are still unknown as of now.

The rewards have always motivated Overwatch players to take part in the Seasonal events. Blizzard has always been successful in delivering a unique theme during the event’s time.

Map changes

Overwatch has a tradition of making changes to the map during seasonal events such as the Winter Wonderland. If Blizzard sticks to their decisions, Winter Wonderland will bring some esthetic changes to the map.

Overwatch gamers have received a unique Christmas themed overhaul of maps in the past. With snow and Christmas decorations lying around, it uplifts the theme and delivers a certain kind of nostalgia to the players. However, it is yet to be seen how Winter Wonderland 2022 will turn out.

Through all the rewards and game modes, Overwatch players are in for a treat this Christmas. Ever since the sequel's arrival, Blizzard has tried their best to make their Hero-shooter more enjoyable.

The upcoming Winter Wonderland event will help players claim the Legendary Ramattra skin through Twitch drops. Players can even earn more Season 2 cosmetics by simply watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch.

Poll : 0 votes