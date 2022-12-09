With the end of the year fast approaching, the time has come for a celebratory list of free to play games we enjoyed this year. Looking back, numerous titles have been released and updated. This article will list the best free to play games of 2022, in no particular order.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

From Genshin Impact to Call of Duty Warzone, free to play titles this year have a lot of variety

The best of this year’s free to play titles include both previous heavyweights and newcomers:

1) Valorant

Starting off our list is Valorant, a free to play first-person shooter. Released on June 2, 2020, Riot Games developed and published the title.

Taking heavy inspiration from games such as Counter-Strike, Valorant differentiates itself by adding unique abilities to each player, in addition to traditional firearms.

Valorant has seen a recent surge in popularity, and as an esports title with engaging combat, it isn't difficult to see why.

2) Fortnite

Fortnite is a free to play title developed and published by Epic Games.

The game involves players participating in three modes. The most popular one is the Battle Royale mode, which involves a large group of participants battling against the clock to survive while the map’s safe area shrinks. The last person standing is declared the winner.

With its commitment to the title, constant updates, and insane collaborations, Fortnite more than earns its place on our list.

3) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is a free to play digital card collectible game released for the PC and mobile gaming markets in 2017.

It is based on the beloved Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game franchise and has players ‘duel’ with each other in a series of card battles. Duel Links has a lot to offer hardcore fans in the series and is an overall pleasant trading card game.

4) Multiversus

This free to play crossover fighting game was released in 2022 across various platforms.

Developed by Player First Games, Multiversus features characters from several properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Gamers battle against each other in a 2v2 format in several exotic locations, including the iconic Batcave. The game has been compared to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. due to its similar concept and use of platforms.

It is a relatively new entry in this list and continues to grow in popularity with numerous patches and characters.

5) Overwatch 2

Developed as a successor to 2016’s Overwatch, this title is a PvP hero shooter where players inhabit a specific hero in each match, separated into two teams of five.

The game features several changes over its successor, including the addition of a PvE mode.

Overwatch 2, despite its initial rocky launch, seems to be quickly gathering momentum as one of the best free to play shooters of 2022.

6) Hearthstone

Yet another digital card collectible game on our list, Hearthstone was first released in 2014 and has accrued a massive following since then.

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone follows the already rich lore of the Warcraft series, using the same setting and characters to tell a story in its unique turn-based card game format.

The simplicity and engaging gameplay of this title make it an easy recommendation for both veterans and beginners in the Warcraft franchise. The game features cross-play, which is a huge draw for players.

7) Warframe

Warframe is a free to play, third-person, role-playing shooter developed and published by Digital Extremes in 2013. The game is unique, as it's in a perpetually open beta stage.

Gamers control the Tenno, an ancient race of warriors awakened after centuries into Earth's distant future. The contingent finds themselves at war among various factions. This unique game includes shooting and melee combat, along with some parkour. Players can find and craft advanced gear to augment their Warframe’s stats. The title includes both PvE and PvP elements.

Despite an initial slow launch, Warframe has enjoyed great success in recent years, having almost 50 million registered players worldwide.

8) Genshin Impact

Developed and released by miHoYo, Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game for PC, mobile, and PlayStation.

This free to play title features an anime aesthetic and a battle system involving melee attacks infused with elemental reactions.

Genshin Impact is developed as a live service title, receiving regular updates through major version patches that progress the story and add new content.

The game is immensely popular and has garnered a huge fanbase.

9) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 was originally a premium title, before shifting its focus to becoming a popular live-service version.

Developed by Bungie, Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter game set in a "mythic science fiction" world. Players must control the Guardian, as they protect humanity from hostile alien races and a threat known as the Darkness.

Destiny 2 has received several major expansions since its initial launch in 2017, which are locked behind a one-time payment. Despite this, the base game of Destiny 2 is still quite enjoyable and commands a great following, backed by riveting gunplay and character progression.

10) Call of Duty: Warzone

The last game on our list is the one and only Call of Duty: Warzone. This free to play battle royale has been unwavering in popularity since its initial March 2020 release. The game was developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision.

Gamers battle against each other in teams of up to four members, using the in-game currency earned from killstreaks and loot to upgrade and strengthen their arsenal.

Warzone is an incredibly popular title, boasting over 100 million active players.

This covers our list of the top 10 best free to play titles of 2022, spread across multiple platforms of varying genres. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for more gaming-related content.

