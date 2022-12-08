Overwatch 2 was released as a sequel to Blizzard Entertainment's popular hero-shooter title that made its name in the esports scene. The game recently concluded its first and inaugural season with a bumpy but successful launch, recording a massive player count within a few days of its launch.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 brought along the debut of a new Tank hero called Ramattra. He received a sizable backstory as the ruthless leader of the Null Sector and commander of all Omnics in Overwatch lore. His origins are unknown, but he took sanctuary in Shambali Monastery, Nepal, before joining the fight to protect his species.

Note: This is not a ranked list and reflects the author's opinion. The choices may differ for every individual.

Overwatch 2 Ramattra Damage counters

A total of three hero categories exist in Overwatch 2 - Tank, Damage, and Support. Several heroes are contained in the three categories and have specific shoes to fill. As its name suggests, the Damage class heroes' role is to become the sword of the team and cripple the opposing team. These heroes have smaller health pools to compensate for their high damage output in the game.

Ramattra Damage counter heroes

Ramattra is the first Tempo Tank to be introduced in Overwatch 2, which means that he can be played quite aggressively on the front lines with rapid changes between both his forms. His abilities are well-rounded and allow the team to take different approaches while taking control of the objective.

1) Torbjorn

Torbjorn is one of the most annoying Damage Heroes in the game who can utilize an automated turret. The turret can be repaired and upgraded, making it highly lethal since enemies prioritize players over destroying abilities. Ramattra is a hero who will inevitably deal with multiple enemies simultaneously, leaving him vulnerable to the turret.

2) Bastion

Bastion is one of the best Tank killers in the game, as he can quickly output an incredible amount of damage. Combined with the minigun configuration, his grenade ability can quickly burst down opponents and remove them from the map. His ultimate also has a massive range that can bombard a large area on the map.

3) Symmetra

Symmetra is another Damage Hero in Overwatch 2 who uses turrets and utilizes light energy to inflict damage. She can deploy three turrets at a time that automatically targets and shoots enemy heroes, slowing them down and chipping off health points. Ramattra could easily be trapped in such scenarios and slowed down for the entire team to deal burst damage, resulting in his elimination.

4) Pharah

Pharah is one of the most mobile and versatile heroes in the Damage class. She can maintain her distance from Ramattra and spam her highly lethal rockets to shave off massive chunks from his massive health pool. Pharah can also use her concussion missile to disorient this new Tank and create space for the entire team

5) Reaper

Reaper is another Tank killer similar to Bastion but uses short-range shotguns as primary weapons. He allows players to quickly slip in and out of gunfights and breach the enemy's line of defense. Due to Ramattra's larger character model, Reaper's shotguns can land clean shots and easily lurk behind the opposing team to score crucial kills.

