5 best heroes to counter Venture in Overwatch 2

Players have been looking for heroes to counter Venture in Overwatch 2 since their explosive arrival in the game. The new DPS hero's disruptive abilities have made them a popular pick, but some heroes can shut them down. They are equipped with a powerful drill called Smart Excavator that introduces unique mechanics to the game. As a Damage hero in the Overwatch arena, they can prove to be a real menace.

Venture's playstyle revolves around being aggressive and getting in the enemy team's face. Their drill-based abilities allow them to be highly mobile and create unexpected attacks. Their kit works well with heroes who can capitalize on their disruptive abilities, especially those who deal area-of-effect damage or can combo their ultimate with their Drill Dash.

As most players worldwide are battling to counter Venture's explosive drill and dangerous damage-inducing abilities, we will look at the best heroes to counter them in Overwatch 2.

Effective heroes to counter Venture in Overwatch 2

Venture is the latest character in the Overwatch 2 hero roster. While kit and abilities are tough to defend against, it's not impossible to counter Venture in Overwatch 2. Players must choose the proper set of heroes to battle against this hero.

Here are the five Overwatch 2 Heroes to counter Venture in Overwatch 2:

1) Pharah

Pharah (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube/Blizzard Entertainment)

Pharah can be an effective hero to counter Venture in Overwatch 2. Her rockets deal splash damage in a small area. This is effective against the new DPS as they often rely on being in the thick of battle to deal damage. Even if she doesn't directly hit them, the splash damage can chip away at their health.

Pharah can exert pressure on Venture from a distance, compelling them to seek cover or retreat. This disruption of their offensive strategy enables players to seize control of the battlefield. Venture will struggle to match Pharah's aerial agility, rendering them an easy target. The Egyptian hero can swiftly reposition herself to evade their Clobber or Drill Dash, leaving them exposed to her counterattacks.

2) Ana

Ana (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube/Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana has many abilities that make a great counter for Venture in Overwatch 2. Her Sleep Dart ability is the most potent tool against their abilities. A well-timed sleep dart can completely shut down Venture's offensive push, leaving them vulnerable for the player's team to focus fire.

Ana's Biotic Grenade has two effects that can counter Venture. It can heal players' allies from their health to better sustain their damage, and it also momentarily prevents enemies from receiving healing. This can deny the new DPS any healing that they might try to get from support heroes like Moira or Brigitte. Additionally, Ana's Biotic Rifle allows her to heal teammates from afar, keeping teammates alive in the fight against the menacing Damage hero.

3) D.Va

D.Va (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube/Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va can be an effective hero to counter Venture in Overwatch 2 due to her versatile kit. Her Defense Matrix can absorb their projectiles, including their range attacks like Tectonic Shock and bursts from Smart Excavator. This can significantly reduce their damage output and make them less effective in a fight.

D.Va's Boosters can be used to disrupt Venture's positioning. By flying into them or boosting them around, you can throw off their aim and make it harder for them to land key abilities. The Tank's high mobility allows her to chase down the target if they try to escape a fight. This can be especially helpful when Venture is low on health. Their brawling nature makes them a prime target for focused fire.

4) Baptiste

Baptiste (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube/Blizzard Entertainment)

Baptiste boasts several abilities that make him a strong hero to counter Venture in Overwatch 2. His Immortality Field is his strongest counter against the Ultimate ability, Tectonic Shock, which can effectively shut down this powerful ability.

Baptiste's healing projectile can keep teammates alive through Venture's attacks, especially when combined with his Regenerative Burst ability. This allows the player's team to stay in the fight and counter their aggression. His jump ability allows him to reposition quickly and escape Venture's aggressive advances, especially their Burrow ability. This is particularly useful when combined with good crouch strafing.

5) Soldier 76

Soldier 76 (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube/Blizzard Entertainment)

Soldier 76 is one of the, if not the, best heroes to counter Venture in Overwatch 2. His sprint ability allows him to quickly escape the new Hero's Burrow ability, and Sprint makes it harder for them to pin him down and secure a kill.

Soldier's Biotic Field provides a burst of healing for himself and nearby teammates. This helps him sustain himself through Venture's initial burst damage and allows him to stay in the fight longer. His Heavy Pulse Rifle delivers a consistent stream of bullets. This sustained fire can pressure the enemy's health pool, forcing them to retreat or take cover. This disrupts their aggressive game plan and gives his team an advantage.

