5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Pharah

Overwatch 2 is a popular first-person shooter game where players can team up in 6v6 matches to showcase their skills and strategies. The title features a unique team-based approach where players form teams of heroes with distinct abilities, each contributing to the overall strategy and gameplay.

Players can choose from three classes – Tank, Damage, and Support. These classes offer unique gameplay styles and abilities that contribute to the overall dynamics of the game, allowing players to work together and leverage their strengths to achieve victory.

Pharah, a hero from the original Overwatch game, has made her way into Overwatch 2, with some adjustments and balance changes to better suit the new gameplay environment. As a member of the Damage class, she is renowned for her exceptional mobility, making her one of the top choices for players seeking a highly mobile hero in this category.

Pharah wields a rocket launcher as her primary weapon and relies on jet packs for aerial mobility. Her abilities include:

Rocket Launcher (Primary Fire): Pharah's long-range rocket launcher deals high damage to enemies.

Jump Jet (L-Shift): Pharah can activate her jet packs to propel herself upwards, gaining height quickly.

Concussive Blast (E): Pharah can launch a rocket that knocks back enemy heroes, disrupting their positions.

Barrage (Ultimate): Pharah's ultimate ability, Barrage, allows her to fire a volley of mini rockets that can rapidly eliminate enemy heroes.

Hover Jets (Passive): Pharah's passive ability, Hover Jets, allows her to levitate in the air by using her jet packs, activated by pressing the jump key.

Due to her strong kit, Pharah has a reputation for being a hero that can frustrate players with her presence, particularly when paired with Mercy, who can fly alongside her. Fortunately, there are ways to counter her.

Here are five heroes who are strong counters against Pharah.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Overwatch 2 guide: Ana and 4 other heroes to pick against Pharah

1) Ana

Overwatch 2 - Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is a crucial support hero for countering Pharah in Overwatch 2. With her offensive shots and Sleep Dart, she has the potential to make Pharah's gameplay a nightmare if utilized effectively.

Although her mobility is restricted, Ana's hitscan accuracy is a valuable tool for peppering Pharah in the air. A notable advantage is that her primary fire does not suffer from damage drop-off, making her a crucial hero in countering Pharah.

However, it is important to strike a balance as Ana, as tagging Pharah with primary fire can be a game-changer in a team fight, especially when your team is already in good health.

2) Ashe

Overwatch 2 - Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ashe returns to Overwatch 2, maintaining her position as a formidable mid-range to long-range damage-per-second (DPS) hero with a high skill ceiling and a strong Ultimate ability.

Ashe is known for her exceptional precision and ability to effectively shoot from long distances. Her dynamite can be tossed toward an incoming Pharah and detonated mid-air, potentially inflicting substantial damage and taking her out.

Ashe's shotgun allows for mobility to avoid Pharah's attacks, but it can only be used for one escape, requiring quick relocation to a safe spot. Additionally, Ashe's ultimate, Bob, can provide additional firepower to help eliminate Pharah.

3) Cassidy

Overwatch 2 - Cassidy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This sharpshooting hero has been dominating the battlefield for some time. His hit-scan accuracy is exceptionally valuable for taking down Pharah in mid-air. With his fast rate of fire and high damage output, landing just three or four bullets on Pharah can spell defeat for her.

Using his grenade against Pharah may prove challenging, but it's still possible to stick with her while she's airborne, such as from a ledge or windowsill.

Cassidy's roll movement ability can also come in handy when facing Pharah, although it's easy for her to predict where he'll roll. His Deadeye ultimate is also extremely effective against Pharah. If Pharah and Mercy are too slow to react, a well-timed Deadeye can eliminate them both.

4) Soldier 76

Overwatch 2 - Soldier 76 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Soldier 76's Hitscan primary weapon is perfectly suited for dealing damage to Pharah when she's in the air. His sprint ability enhances his mobility, making it easier for him to dodge Pharah's rockets that are coming from different directions.

Additionally, Soldier 76's healing ability provides him with an advantage in terms of survivability, allowing him to stay in the fight longer and deal more damage to Pharah.

Soldier 76's Tactical Visor ultimate is incredibly effective in dealing with Pharah, as it can easily eliminate her and potentially take out a nearby Mercy as well.

5) Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 - Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker serves as a direct counter to Pharah. Pharah's airborne movements make her a vulnerable target for the deadly sniper.

A fully charged headshot from Widowmaker can swiftly take down Pharah, making her a formidable threat against the rocket-wielding hero. Since Pharah cannot directly engage a distant sniper like Widowmaker, it gives the latter an advantage.

However, it's worth noting that Widowmaker's effectiveness against Pharah depends on the skill level of the players and the specific situation in the game. Playing this sniper requires a steady aim to create clean headshots.

Due to her aerial mobility, Pharah can be challenging to play against in Overwatch 2, particularly for teams that lack heroes with hitscan or strong vertical mobility. Team composition is crucial in taking down an enemy Pharah, so it is highly advisable to pick hitscan heroes with fast-moving projectiles to neutralize her.

