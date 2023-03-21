5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 is a reinvention of its predecessor and essentially still has the core gameplay mechanics. Players in teams of five are pitted against each other to battle for victory. With this in mind, team play is one of the most important aspects of the game. Being in sync with your team gives everyone a higher chance of emerging victorious.

There are various ways of synergizing with your team in Overwatch 2. In most cases, players try to figure out different combos among the team's roster of heroes. Some abilities work well with each other, while others can be hit-or-miss.

This article lists heroes who can form great duos with the lethal sniper, Widowmaker.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Overwatch 2 guide: Mercy and 4 other heroes to pair with Widowmaker

Widowmaker is a staple pick for Overwatch 2 players who fancy taking out enemies in a one-shot, one-kill style. Armed with her sniper rifle, she is a powerful DPS hero capable of dealing devastating damage from long range. Her fully-charged rifle guarantees execution with a headshot, thanks to her Widow’s Kiss.

However, the speed reduction she takes when aiming down sights makes her quite the vulnerable pick against agile, close-range flanks with high mobility.

To maximize her potential, here are five heroes you can consider pairing with Widowmaker:

1) Mercy

Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy is a support hero in Overwatch 2. She excels in providing healing and damage buffs with her Caduceus Staff.

Mercy is the ultimate support for everyone since she has massive supporting powers in her arsenal. There's also the fact that she can revive anyone in the squad whenever her ultimate ability is fully charged.

The additional 30% damage buff that Mercy provides amplifies Widowmaker’s already powerful long-range Widow’s Kiss. This allows her to take down enemies quicker. Mercy’s decent mobility allows her to follow the deadly sniper when she needs to make a quick reposition.

2) Winston

Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker shines in long-range combat. This means that she is best played with a team that can make space for her. Winston is an aggressive tank hero who can effectively distract the enemy team by providing Widowmaker with the space she needs.

His Jump Pack allows him to charge toward enemy snipers, drive them out of position, and quickly go back to Widowmaker in case of flank attacks. His Barrier Projector is useful in providing protection for Widowmaker while she annihilates the whole enemy team from a distance.

3) Tracer

Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The key to maximizing Widowmaker’s kit in Overwatch 2 is to ensure she hits targets freely from a distance. She is an ideal partner for hypermobile DPS flankers like Tracer, who excel at distracting enemies at close range, forcing them to constantly reposition.

Tracer's Blink and Recall allows her to close her distance from enemies who try to eliminate Widowmaker. With her high damage output and mobility, a teamup with the lethal sniper is surely a nightmare for opponents.

4) Sigma

Sigma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sigma is a mid-range tank hero capable of protecting lone DPS heroes like Widowmaker, thanks to his Experimental Barrier. His ultimate, Gravitic Flux, allows him to lift enemies into the air and make them vulnerable to attacks.

Sigma's kit can be particularly useful for Widowmaker, as it allows her to take out multiple enemies with ease while they are suspended in the air. Gravitic Flux and Widow’s Kiss is an automatic death sentence capable of turning crucial moments in your team’s favor.

5) Sombra

Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Both Sombra and Widowmaker require a high degree of skill to play effectively, but they make a fantastic duo if synergized correctly. Sombra is a utility DPS hero in Overwatch 2 specializing in hacking enemies and disabling their abilities.

Sombra's scouting abilities benefit Widowmaker by allowing her to track enemies, making it easier to hit headshots.

Sombra’s hacking abilities also make Widowmaker a slippery target by revealing the location of the enemy flanks before they reach her, allowing her to reposition if necessary.

Overall, the key is to have a partner who can create space and draw attention away from Widowmaker while she takes shots from a distance. These heroes can work well in a variety of situations and can help maximize Widowmaker's potential in Overwatch 2.

