All hero perks in Overwatch 2

The hero perks in Overwatch 2 is a new system launching on February 18, 2025, during Season 15 of the game. This system allows players to enhance their heroes' abilities during matches by selecting from hero-specific Minor and Major Perks as they level up. Minor Perks typically offer stat enhancements, while Major Perks provide more significant ability modifications.

On that note, here are all the hero perks in Overwatch 2.

Full list of hero perks in Overwatch 2

D.Va

D.Va perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Bunny Stomp: Call Mech’s damage radius is increased by 50%.

Call Mech’s damage radius is increased by 50%. Ejection Suit: Eject grants 75% temporary overhealth.

Major Perks:

Shield System: Convert 150 health to shields. Defense Matrix restores shields based on 25% of its damage absorbed.

Convert 150 health to shields. Defense Matrix restores shields based on 25% of its damage absorbed. Heavy Rockets: Micro Missiles are swapped for Heavy Rockets which fire fewer projectiles with increased damage and explosion size.

Doomfist

Doomfist perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

One-Two: Hitting an enemy with Rocket Punch reloads all Hand Cannon ammo.

Hitting an enemy with Rocket Punch reloads all Hand Cannon ammo. Survival of the Fittest: The Best Defense grants 25 overhealth from eliminations and its max overhealth is increased by 50%.

Major Perks:

Seismic Empowerment: Hitting three or more enemies with Seismic Slam empowers Rocket Punch.

Hitting three or more enemies with Seismic Slam empowers Rocket Punch. Power Matrix: Power Block absorbs projectiles for the first second of its duration.

Hazard

Hazard perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Off the Top: Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30% more damage to enemies above 250 health.

Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30% more damage to enemies above 250 health. Reconstitution: Jagged Wall hits charge Spike Guard with 25 energy, up to 50 extra.

Major Perks:

Anarchic Zeal: Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25% lifesteal.

Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25% lifesteal. Deep Leap: Violent Leap’s range is increases by 20%.

Junker Queen

Junker Queen perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Rending Recall: Recalling Jagged Blade from a stuck target refreshes its wound.

Recalling Jagged Blade from a stuck target refreshes its wound. Battle Shout: Commanding Shout fully reloads Scatter Gun and increases allied reload speed by 50%.

Major Perks:

Deep Wounds: Scattergun hits extend your wound duration on those enemies by 0.25 seconds.

Scattergun hits extend your wound duration on those enemies by 0.25 seconds. Savage Satiation: Carnage’s impact damage gains 100% lifesteal.

Mauga

Mauga perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Kinetic Bandolier: Overrun reloads up to 150 ammo while charging.

Overrun reloads up to 150 ammo while charging. Two Hearts: While on an objective, Mauga counts as two heroes and regenerates 20 health per second.

Major Perks:

Firewalker: Overrun ignites enemies hit.

Overrun ignites enemies hit. Combat Fuel: Critical hits grant Mauga two temporary overhealth on Cardiac Overdrive’s next use, up to 100 overhealth.

Orisa

Orisa perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Heat Dissipator: Primary fire critical hits refund heat.

Primary fire critical hits refund heat. Fleeting Bulwark: Fortify briefly grants an additional 100 overhealth when activated.

Major Perks:

Charged Javelin: Hold (RMB) to charge Energy Javelin, increasing its speed and knockback, piercing enemies at full power.

Hold (RMB) to charge Energy Javelin, increasing its speed and knockback, piercing enemies at full power. Protective Barrier: Convert Javelin Spin to instead launch a barrier.

Ramattra

Ramatrra perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Void Surge: Void Accelerator periodically releases a burst of six additional projectiles during continuous fire.

Void Accelerator periodically releases a burst of six additional projectiles during continuous fire. Prolonged Barrier: Void Barrier’s duration is increased by 25%.

Major Perks:

Nanite Repair: Ramattra is healed for 50 health per second while within Ravenous Vortex.

Ramattra is healed for 50 health per second while within Ravenous Vortex. Vengeful Vortex: While Ravenous Vortex is airborne, use E again to detonate it, dealing 50 damage and pulling enemies downward.

Reinhardt

Reinhardt perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Crusader’s Resolve: While using Barrier Field, your passive health regeneration triggers 50% sooner.

While using Barrier Field, your passive health regeneration triggers 50% sooner. Fiery Uptake: Barrier Field is healed for 100% of Fire Strike’s damage dealt.

Major Perks:

Shield Slam: While Barrier Field is active, use (LMB) to damage and knock back enemies.

While Barrier Field is active, use (LMB) to damage and knock back enemies. Crushing Victory: Charge damage grants temporary overhealth for 50% of the damage dealt.

Roadhog

Roadhog perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Scrap Hook: Chain hook hits reload two ammo.

Chain hook hits reload two ammo. Hog Toss: Pig Pen’s throw range is increased by 50%.

Major Perks:

Invigorate: Take A Breather rapidly increases Roadhog’s movement speed by 30%.

Take A Breather rapidly increases Roadhog’s movement speed by 30%. Hogdrogen Exposure: Take A Breather also heals nearby allies for 50% of healing.

Sigma

Sigma perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Kinetic Cycle: Absorbing projectiles with Kinetic Grasp also reduces Accretion’s cooldown.

Absorbing projectiles with Kinetic Grasp also reduces Accretion’s cooldown. Massive Impact: Accretion’s knockdown duration increases up to three seconds based on travel distance.

Major Perks:

Hyper Strike: Every five direct hits with Hyperspheres, your next successful Quick Melee levitates and knocks away enemies.

Every five direct hits with Hyperspheres, your next successful Quick Melee levitates and knocks away enemies. Levitation: Activate and hold Double Jump briefly to levitate upward.

Winston

Winston perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Short Circuit: Tesla Cannon deals 30% more damage to deployable objects.

Tesla Cannon deals 30% more damage to deployable objects. Heavy Landing: During Primal Rage, Jump Pack’s damage and area increase by up to 75% while airborne.

Major Perks:

Chain Lightning: Fully charged Secondary Fire hits bounce up to two additional targets.

Fully charged Secondary Fire hits bounce up to two additional targets. Revitalizing Barrier: Barrier Projector heals allies within it for 30 health per second.

Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Steamroller: Roll impacts deal 100% more damage to tanks.

Roll impacts deal 100% more damage to tanks. Pack Rat: Health Packs heal an additional 100 health.

Major Perks:

Hang Time: Piledriver winds up longer, gaining air control and dealing up to 50% more damage.

Piledriver winds up longer, gaining air control and dealing up to 50% more damage. Transfer Efficiency: Reactivating Adaptive Shield reduces its cooldown by 1.5 seconds per ally affected, and ally health gained is increased by 33%.

Zarya

Zarya perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Jump-ups: Secondary Fire’s self-knockback is increased by 75%.

Secondary Fire’s self-knockback is increased by 75%. Graviton Crush: Graviton Surge deals up to 30% of enemy max health as damage over time.

Major Perks:

Energy Lance: Particle Cannon’s energy beam pierces enemies while over 50 energy.

Particle Cannon’s energy beam pierces enemies while over 50 energy. Spotter: Projected Barrier activates ally health regeneration and increases their movement speed by 15%.

Ana

Ana perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Groggy: Enemies waking up from Sleep Dart are slowed for two seconds.

Enemies waking up from Sleep Dart are slowed for two seconds. Biotic Bounce: After exploding, Biotic Grenade bounces and explodes again for 50 damage and healing.

Major Perks:

Headhunter: Biotic Rifle can crit enemies.

Biotic Rifle can crit enemies. Shrike: Using Nano Boost also casts it on Ana.

Baptiste

Baptiste perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Field Medicine: Immortality Field restores 80 health to nearby allies and 40 health to Baptiste when destroyed.

Immortality Field restores 80 health to nearby allies and 40 health to Baptiste when destroyed. Automated Healing: After placing Amplification Matrix, your Shoulder Turret periodically fires up to 12 shots at allies, each restoring 25 health.

Major Perks:

Assault Burst: Regenerative Burst grants Baptiste 20% attack speed for four seconds but no longer instantly heals.

Regenerative Burst grants Baptiste 20% attack speed for four seconds but no longer instantly heals. Rocket Boots: While airborne from Exo Boots, use (SPACE) to dash horizontally.

Illari

Illari perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Rapid Construction: Healing Pylon builds 300% faster and its cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds.

Healing Pylon builds 300% faster and its cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds. Summer Solstice: Illari’s flight time during Captive Sun is increased by three seconds and her flight speed is increased by 20%.

Major Perks:

Solar Power: Fully charged Solar Rifle hits grant 12.5% of your maximum solar energy, overfilling up to 50%.

Sunburn: Outburst ignites enemies, dealing an additional 70 damage over three seconds.

Juno

Juno perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Familiar Vitals: Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35% faster.

Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35% faster. Hyper Boost: While using Glide Boost, passing through Hyper Ring pushes you forward.

Major Perks:

Master Blaster: Mediblaster can crit enemies.

Mediblaster can crit enemies. Re-Boots: Activating Glide Boost resets Double Jump.

Kiriko

Kiriko perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Urgent Care: Healing Ofuda projectile speed is increased by 50% when seeking critical health allies.

Healing Ofuda projectile speed is increased by 50% when seeking critical health allies. Fortune Teller: Kunai hits launch two Healing Ofuda to an ally in front of you.

Major Perks:

Shuffling: Swift Step can be used again within four seconds of its initial cast.

Swift Step can be used again within four seconds of its initial cast. Foxtrot: Protection Suzu grants 40% movement speed to allies for two seconds.

Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Cleansing Grasp: Life Grip cleanses negative effects.

Life Grip cleanses negative effects. Life Cycle: While alive, regenerate 10 health per second. Upon death, drop a healing seed that heals allies for 250 health.

Major Perks:

Lifeweaving: Rejuvenating Dash adds 20 healing to your next Healing Blossom within three seconds.

Rejuvenating Dash adds 20 healing to your next Healing Blossom within three seconds. Superbloom: Thorns detonate for 30 extra damage when enough stick within 1.5 seconds.

Lúcio

Lucio perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Bass Blowout: Soundwave’s knockback is increased by 15%.

Soundwave’s knockback is increased by 15%. Groovin’: Regenerate four ammo per second while wall riding.

Major Perks:

Noise Violation: Crossfade’s range is increased by 150% while Amp It Up is active.

Crossfade’s range is increased by 150% while Amp It Up is active. Accelerando: Lúcio’s attack speed is increased by 50% while Amp It Up is active.

Mercy

Mercy perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Angelic Recovery: Mercy receives 15 health per second while Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally.

Mercy receives 15 health per second while Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally. Winged Reach: Guardian Angel’s range is increased by 30%.

Major Perks:

Chain Boost: Secondary fire links to a second nearby ally.

Secondary fire links to a second nearby ally. Flash Heal: Resurrect can be used on Caduceus Staff’s active target to restore 150 health. Doing so incurs a 15-second cooldown.

Moira

Moira perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Vanish: Fade’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds.

Fade’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds. Uprush: Fade’s jump height is increased by 50%.

Major Perks:

Ethical Nourishment: Biotic Orb’s first 50 healing is instant on each ally it encounters.

Biotic Orb’s first 50 healing is instant on each ally it encounters. Contamination: Enemies being damaged by Biotic Orb receive 25% reduced healing.

Zenyatta

Zenyatta perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Zenith Kick: Snap Kick’s knockback distance is increased by 30%.

Snap Kick’s knockback distance is increased by 30%. Ascendance: Activate and hold Double Jump to hover for up to three seconds.

Major Perks:

Focused Destruction: Secondary fire charges 20% faster and can store one extra Orb of Destruction.

Secondary fire charges 20% faster and can store one extra Orb of Destruction. Duality: Zenyatta heals Orb of Harmony targets for 20% of his damage dealt to Orb of Discord targets.

Ashe

Ashe perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Rapid Fire: Unscoped shots gain 30% increased attack speed but deal 15% less damage.

Unscoped shots gain 30% increased attack speed but deal 15% less damage. Sidewinder: Coach Gun pushes Ashe and enemies 20% farther.

Major Perks:

Viper’s Sting: Hitting two consecutive scoped shots on a target deals 25 extra damage and reloads two ammo.

Hitting two consecutive scoped shots on a target deals 25 extra damage and reloads two ammo. Airburst: Dynamite has a 40% increased detonation radius while airborne and refunds three ammo when thrown.

Bastion

Bastion perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Smart Bomb: A-36 Tactical Grenade’s self-knockback is increased by 25% and no longer damages you.

A-36 Tactical Grenade’s self-knockback is increased by 25% and no longer damages you. Armored Artillery: Configuration: Artillery grants 300 temporary overhealth.

Major Perks:

Lindholm Explosives: Configuration: Assault’s weapon slowly fires explosive shells instead of a rotary cannon.

Configuration: Assault’s weapon slowly fires explosive shells instead of a rotary cannon. Self-Repair: Press E to rapidly heal yourself.

Cassidy

Cassidy perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Quick Draw: Fan the Hammer shots are individually controlled and can crit for 50% more damage.

Fan the Hammer shots are individually controlled and can crit for 50% more damage. Past Noon: Deadeye refunds 30% Ultimate charge if it fully expires.

Major Perks:

Gun Slingin’: Critical Hits with primary fire reduce the cooldown of Combat Roll by three seconds.

Critical Hits with primary fire reduce the cooldown of Combat Roll by three seconds. Bang Bang: Cassidy throws a second Flashbang that travels farther, but both Flashbangs deal 30% reduced damage.

Echo

Echo perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Friendly Imaging: Duplicate can also target allies.

Duplicate can also target allies. Enhanced Duplication: During Duplicate, your clone’s first ultimate extends Duplicate’s duration by three seconds.

Major Perks:

Full Salvo: Sticky Bombs fire 50% more projectiles, but all Sticky Bombs deal 15% less damage.

Sticky Bombs fire 50% more projectiles, but all Sticky Bombs deal 15% less damage. High Beams: Focusing Beam eliminations reset Flight’s cooldown.

Genji

Genji perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Acrobatics: Swift Strike resets double jump.

Swift Strike resets double jump. Dragon’s Thirst: Dragonblade swings gain 30% lifesteal.

Major Perks:

Blade Twisting: Swift Strike deals 25 additional damage over time when used shortly after an elimination.

Swift Strike deals 25 additional damage over time when used shortly after an elimination. Meditation: Regenerate 25 health per second while Deflect is active.

Hanzo

Hanzo perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Sonic Disruption: Sonic Arrow hacks nearby Health Packs for 12 seconds.

Sonic Arrow hacks nearby Health Packs for 12 seconds. Scatter Arrows: Storm Arrows split into three new projectiles on their first ricochet and bounce two extra times.

Major Perks:

Dragon Fury: After hitting an enemy with primary fire, gain 25% attack speed for one second.

After hitting an enemy with primary fire, gain 25% attack speed for one second. Yamagami Technique: Wall Climb accelerates your Lunge cooldown by 250%.

Junkrat

Junkrat perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Aluminium Frame: Steel Trap’s throw range is increased by 50%.

Steel Trap’s throw range is increased by 50%. Nitro Boost: During RIP-Tire, use (LSHIFT) to gain a quick boost of speed. Doing so reduces RIP-Tire’s damage by 50%.

Major Perks:

Frag Cannon: Frag Launcher’s projectile speed is increased by 40%, but its max ammo is reduced by one.

Frag Launcher’s projectile speed is increased by 40%, but its max ammo is reduced by one. Tick Tock: Concussive Mine arms 0.5 seconds after landing, increasing damage by 50%, explosion radius by 50%, and health by 200%.

Mei

Mei perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Chilling Reach: Primary fire’s range is increased by 30%.

Primary fire’s range is increased by 30%. Permafrost: Ice Wall’s duration and cooldown are increased by two seconds.

Major Perks:

Biting Cold: Secondary fire hits slow enemies by 15% for 1.5 seconds, stacking up to 30%.

Secondary fire hits slow enemies by 15% for 1.5 seconds, stacking up to 30%. Cryo-Storm: Cryo-Freeze slows and deals 70 damage per second to nearby enemies.

Pharah

Pharah perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Drift Thrusters: Pharah can move while Barrage is active.

Pharah can move while Barrage is active. Helix Shields: Convert 75 health to shields.

Major Perks:

Concussive Implosion: Concussive Blast’s knockback is inverted to a pull-in.

Concussive Blast’s knockback is inverted to a pull-in. Fuel Stores: Jet Dash grants 50% fuel. Maximum overfuel is increased by 100%.

Reaper

Reaper perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Death’s Shadow: Shadow Step reloads Hellfire Shotguns and has 25% increased range.

Shadow Step reloads Hellfire Shotguns and has 25% increased range. Soul Reaving: Collect Soul Globes from dead enemies to restore 50 health.

Major Perks:

Dire Triggers: Use (RMB) to fire a volley with long-range accuracy from both Hellfire Shotguns.

Use (RMB) to fire a volley with long-range accuracy from both Hellfire Shotguns. Ravenous Wraith: Leaving Wraith Form grants 40% additional lifesteal for three seconds.

Sojourn

Sojourn perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Extended Mag: Maximum ammo increased by 15.

Maximum ammo increased by 15. Overcharged: Railgun’s maximum energy is increased by 50 while Overclock is active.

Major Perks:

Dual Thrusters: Power Slide gains an additional charge and its jump height shifts to lateral movement.

Power Slide gains an additional charge and its jump height shifts to lateral movement. Adhesive Siphon: Disruptor Shot can stick to enemies and generates Railgun energy when dealing damage.

Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Recycled Pulse Munitions: Helix Rockets reload 15 ammo if they damage an enemy.

Helix Rockets reload 15 ammo if they damage an enemy. Field Emergency: Biotic Field’s healing is increased by 100% on critical health allies.

Major Perks:

Agility Training: Sprint’s speed is increased by 20%, and reload can be performed while Sprint is active.

Sprint’s speed is increased by 20%, and reload can be performed while Sprint is active. Stim Pack: Biotic Field can be used as a Stim Pack, increasing attack speed and reload speed by 30% while being unhealable for four seconds.

Sombra

Sombra perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Viral Efficacy: Virus’ cooldown is reduced by three seconds when an enemy affected by Virus is eliminated.

Virus’ cooldown is reduced by three seconds when an enemy affected by Virus is eliminated. CTRL ALT ESC: Teleporting with Translocator while at critical health initiates passive health regeneration.

Major Perks:

White Hat: Hack can be used on allies to restore 100 health over two seconds.

Hack can be used on allies to restore 100 health over two seconds. Stack Overflow: Hack’s silence duration is increased by 100%, but its range is decreased by 30%.

Symmetra

Symmetra perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Sentry Capacity: Sentry Turret gains an additional charge.

Sentry Turret gains an additional charge. Advanced Teleportation: Teleporter’s range is increased by 50%.

Major Perks:

Perfect Alignment: Primary fire’s range increases by 15% with each additional charge level.

Primary fire’s range increases by 15% with each additional charge level. Shield Battery: Symmetra regenerates 20 shields per second while within 10 meters of her teleporter.

Torbjörn

Torbjörn perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Craftsman: Forge Hammer can restore armor health to allies. Turret repair’s heal is increased by 25%.

Forge Hammer can restore armor health to allies. Turret repair’s heal is increased by 25%. Fully Loaded: Activating Overload fully refills Rivet Gun’s ammo.

Major Perks:

Anchor Bolts: Deploy Turret’s throw range is increased by 50%, and it can now attach to walls and ceilings.

Deploy Turret’s throw range is increased by 50%, and it can now attach to walls and ceilings. Overloaded Turret: Overload upgrades your Turret for five seconds, increasing its health and damage.

Tracer

Tracer perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Blink Packs: Health Packs restore one Blink charge.

Health Packs restore one Blink charge. Blast from the Past: Pulse Bomb’s radius is increased by 50%.

Major Perks:

Flashback: Recall restores all Blink charges.

Recall restores all Blink charges. Quantum Entanglement: Recall grants 50 overhealth that decays over time.

Venture

Venture perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Seismic Sense: While underground, Venture can sense enemies within 25 meters.

While underground, Venture can sense enemies within 25 meters. Excavation Exhilaration: While Tectonic Shock is active, cooldowns refresh 300% faster.

Major Perks:

Smart-R Excavator: Smart Excavator's range is increased by 25%.

Smart Excavator's range is increased by 25%. Covered in Dirt: Dealing damage with Clobber grants up to 30 Explorer's Resolve shields.

Widowmaker

Widowmaker perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minor Perks:

Scoped Efficiency: Scoped shots cost three ammo instead of five.

Scoped shots cost three ammo instead of five. Focused Aim: Scoped shots charge 50% faster during Infra-Sight.

Major Perks:

Escape Plan: Scoped shot hits reduce Grappling Hook’s cooldown by up to four seconds.

Scoped shot hits reduce Grappling Hook’s cooldown by up to four seconds. Deadly Deux: Venom Mine gains 50% increased damage and a second charge, enabling two active mines at a time.

These are all the hero perks in Overwatch 2 for now. Do note that this is a fast-paced game with contact updates, As such, the list is subject to change.

