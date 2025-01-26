"I hate it": Players debate over experimental 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2

The 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2 was added on December 17, 2024, and has received quite a mixed reception from the community so far. The game introduced a new hero-picking system for this mode, which has ignited a lively debate among players on the official Overwatch subreddit, one of the largest Reddit pages (over 6 million members). This discourse involved the allowance of a minimum of one and a maximum of three players per role in the 6v6 playlist.

A recent post by Redditor u/Slight_Ad3353 mentioned the same issue. The user requested Blizzard Entertainment to bring the 2-2-2 hero composition for the 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2. This post has gained over 900 Upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The caption starts with:

"Min 1 Max 3 is awful. I hate it. 5v5 isn't better, but M1M3 is AWFUL."

Trending

For context, M1M3 in the 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2 refers to choosing a minimum of one and a maximum of three heroes from each class: DPS, tank, and support. 2-2-2, on the other hand, refers to a lineup involving two heroes of each category, indicating a balanced team composition.

u/Laney_Moon_ shared a frustrating experience with team compositions, noting that despite having three support players, they received inadequate healing, leading to a poor gameplay experience. u/Lawlette_J mentioned that the M1M3 is the reason why they preferred playing 5v5 instead and explained that the 2-2-2 hero composition was much better for farming XP and climbing Battle Pass levels. u/the-vvvitor appreciated Blizzard for trying new things but at the same time wanted M1M3 to be replaced soon.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/Overwatch)

Interestingly, numerous players seem to disagree with the post. u/Sumit_S preferred the new hero composition system as it gives more flexibility for choosing heroes. Similarly, u/gsfutss12 loved the M1M3 composition and praised the devs for bringing back the 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2. u/Euphoric_Lynx_6664 shared that they enjoyed M1M3 due to a unique hero composition: 3 tanks, 2 supports, and 1 damage hero.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/Overwatch)

Best heroes for 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

In Overwatch 2's 6v6 mode, choosing the right heroes is crucial for team success. Here are some of the best heroes to choose from:

Hazard (Tank) : A new tank with high damage and speed. His Jagged Wall ability aids in both offense and defense.

: A new tank with high damage and speed. His Jagged Wall ability aids in both offense and defense. Junker Queen (Tank) : A powerful brawler who excels in close combat. Her Commanding Shout boosts allies' health, enhancing team durability during engagements.

: A powerful brawler who excels in close combat. Her Commanding Shout boosts allies' health, enhancing team durability during engagements. Sombra (Damage) : Excels in disabling enemies with her hacking abilities, disrupting opponents' strategies.

: Excels in disabling enemies with her hacking abilities, disrupting opponents' strategies. Torbjörn (Damage): A defensive damage hero with deployable turrets that provide consistent area control.

A defensive damage hero with deployable turrets that provide consistent area control. Ana (Support): Provides long-range healing and can disable key enemies with her sleep dart, making her a valuable asset for team sustainability.

Provides long-range healing and can disable key enemies with her sleep dart, making her a valuable asset for team sustainability. Juno (Support): A versatile healer with the ability to deploy drones that restore health to allies over time.

Read more Overwatch 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.