"I hate it": Players debate over experimental 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2

The 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2 was added on December 17, 2024, and has received quite a mixed reception from the community so far. The game introduced a new hero-picking system for this mode, which has ignited a lively debate among players on the official Overwatch subreddit, one of the largest Reddit pages (over 6 million members). This discourse involved the allowance of a minimum of one and a maximum of three players per role in the 6v6 playlist.
A recent post by Redditor u/Slight_Ad3353 mentioned the same issue. The user requested Blizzard Entertainment to bring the 2-2-2 hero composition for the 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2. This post has gained over 900 Upvotes and hundreds of comments.
The caption starts with:
"Min 1 Max 3 is awful. I hate it. 5v5 isn't better, but M1M3 is AWFUL."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
For context, M1M3 in the 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2 refers to choosing a minimum of one and a maximum of three heroes from each class: DPS, tank, and support. 2-2-2, on the other hand, refers to a lineup involving two heroes of each category, indicating a balanced team composition.
u/Laney_Moon_ shared a frustrating experience with team compositions, noting that despite having three support players, they received inadequate healing, leading to a poor gameplay experience. u/Lawlette_J mentioned that the M1M3 is the reason why they preferred playing 5v5 instead and explained that the 2-2-2 hero composition was much better for farming XP and climbing Battle Pass levels. u/the-vvvitor appreciated Blizzard for trying new things but at the same time wanted M1M3 to be replaced soon.
Interestingly, numerous players seem to disagree with the post. u/Sumit_S preferred the new hero composition system as it gives more flexibility for choosing heroes. Similarly, u/gsfutss12 loved the M1M3 composition and praised the devs for bringing back the 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2. u/Euphoric_Lynx_6664 shared that they enjoyed M1M3 due to a unique hero composition: 3 tanks, 2 supports, and 1 damage hero.
Best heroes for 6v6 playlist in Overwatch 2
In Overwatch 2's 6v6 mode, choosing the right heroes is crucial for team success. Here are some of the best heroes to choose from:
- Hazard (Tank): A new tank with high damage and speed. His Jagged Wall ability aids in both offense and defense.
- Junker Queen (Tank): A powerful brawler who excels in close combat. Her Commanding Shout boosts allies' health, enhancing team durability during engagements.
- Sombra (Damage): Excels in disabling enemies with her hacking abilities, disrupting opponents' strategies.
- Torbjörn (Damage): A defensive damage hero with deployable turrets that provide consistent area control.
- Ana (Support): Provides long-range healing and can disable key enemies with her sleep dart, making her a valuable asset for team sustainability.
- Juno (Support): A versatile healer with the ability to deploy drones that restore health to allies over time.
Read more Overwatch 2 articles:
- Players debate potential changes to heroes as tanks feel "overnerfed" in Overwatch 2 6v6
- How to unlock Hazard Golden Gun in Overwatch 2
- Exclusive interview: Shu on reaching Overwatch Champions Series 2024 World Finals
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.