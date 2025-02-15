"players want us to be taking risks": Game Director talks about the future of Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is set to undergo significant transformations in 2025, introducing major updates aimed at revitalizing the game's dynamics. In a recent Director's Take blog, Game Director Aaron Keller provided a glimpse into these upcoming changes. Expanding on this, Keller shared more insights during an interview with GamesRadar, discussing the future of Overwatch 2.

The interviewer asked if introducing features like Perks and Stadium, which change the game's formula, is a risky move. To this, Keller replied:

"At the end of the day, I think players want us to be taking risks. They want there to be new things for the game... if they're great, and it doesn't break a lot of things, right? And so there's a risk to doing this."

On that note, here's the summary of the Overwatch 2 game director's interview.

Aaron Keller discusses the future of Overwatch 2 in an interview

In the interview, Aaron Keller acknowledged that the team at Blizzard Entertainment feels a lot of internal pressure to improve the game. He explained that updates like Perks and Stadium have been in development for a long time and are meant to add more depth and variety to gameplay. The goal is to keep matches feeling fresh and engaging rather than repetitive.

When asked about competition, Keller said the rise of Marvel Rivals pushes the team to take bigger risks instead of playing it safe. He believes that Overwatch 2 needs to evolve with the gaming landscape, and Seasons 15 and 16 will reflect that shift.

Addressing the game's negative reputation among some players, Keller admitted that different groups have different perceptions of Overwatch 2. Some players appreciate the updates, while others still feel let down by past expectations. He understands the criticism but emphasizes that the team's focus is making the best game experience.

Keller acknowledged that the team was hesitant to take risks in the past, but that mindset has changed. Features like Perks and Stadium show their willingness to experiment. They want to bring new ways for players to engage with heroes while still keeping the game balanced. Keller also discussed Stadium, explaining that it will exist as a separate mode alongside Quick Play and Competitive. It will have seasonal updates and won’t take resources away from the main game.

Loot boxes are also making a return in Season 15, but Keller explained that this decision was about rewarding free players more effectively. Finally, he addressed hero bans, a feature that has been discussed internally for years. The team previously had concerns about removing player choice, but seeing hero bans in Marvel Rivals made them realize they had overestimated those issues.

