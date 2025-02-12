Overwatch 2 Loot Boxes explained: How to earn, drop rates, and more

Loot Boxes are returning to Overwatch 2, as per the latest Season 15 trailer. Having debuted in the original 2016 game, these allowed players to earn a variety of cosmetics by just playing the game, and they will function similarly this time around as well. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has offered a brief look at what to expect from these Loot Boxes ahead of their arrival in the near future.

Let's take a look at how to earn them in-game, their drop rates, and other details like Loot Box types.

How Loot Boxes work in Overwatch 2 and how to earn them

Some of the earnable items via Overwatch 2 loot boxes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For the uninitiated, Loot Boxes are a mechanic where players will earn random rewards based on rarity, and they function more or less as they did in Overwatch 1. Players will earn four items per box, which can be anything and everything in the current Gallery, including player icons, nameplate backgrounds, souvenirs, sprays, emotes, victory poses, highlight intros, and hero skins.

However, unlike before, there are only two types of Loot Boxes this time around: Standard and Legendary. Here are the drop rates for each:

Standard Loot Box:

Legendary (Orange) - 5.10%

Epic (Purple) - 21.93%

Rare (Blue) - 96.26%

Common (White) - 97.97%

This rare Loot Box offers a guaranteed Legendary tier cosmetic (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Legendary Loot Box:

Legendary (Orange) - 100%

Epic (Purple) - 21.93%

Rare (Blue) - 96.26%

Common (White) - 97.97%

As noted above, players will be able to get a guaranteed Legendary skin when opening a Legendary Loot Box. Additionally, Blizzard Entertainment guarantees that each Loot Box will have at least one Rare item. Furthermore, players will get a guaranteed Rare item per five consecutive Loot Box openings and a Legendary every 20 Loot Boxes opened.

Players can obtain Loot Boxes via a variety of means, including daily and weekly rewards. Their Legendary variants will be included in the Battle Pass as well, including one in the Free track and two more in the Premium track. As such, players have even more avenues to earn more cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

Loot Boxes will arrive in Overwatch 2 starting with Season 15 on February 18, 2025.

