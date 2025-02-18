Pixiu Zenyatta Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, how to unlock, and price

The Pixiu Zenyatta mythic skin has been released along with Overwatch 2 Season 15 — Honor & Glory. As promised in the Overwatch 2 Spotlight, this will be the first-ever mythic skin to receive five variants, each with distinct color gradients and makeovers. Considering the looks of the Zenyatta mythic skin, this will be an investment that gamers, especially Support mains, won't regret.

This article will highlight everything you need to know about the Pixiu Zenyatta mythic skin in Overwatch 2 from the color variants, unlocking process, and more.

All customizations for Overwatch 2 Pixiu Zenyatta Mythic skin

The Overwatch 2 Pixiu Zenyatta mythic skin will be the latest addition to the Mythic cosmetics list. As mentioned earlier, this will be the first one to feature a total of five variants. Each variant possesses heavenly visual and sound effects to complement his Godly ascension.

The base variant is white, while the others are red, purple, pearl, and gold. As per the norm, gamers must unlock the first variant with 50 Mythic Prisms, and then they'll be eligible to unlock the other advanced variants.

According to the Overwatch 2 Spotlight, the concept artist of the Zenyatta skin was inspired by the golden dragon, Pixiu, a mythical creature that represents wealth in Chinese culture. Apart from the external outfit, Zenyatta has also received different color gradients on his Orb of Destruction.

How to purchase Pixiu Zenyatta Mythic skin

Like other cosmetics of this class, the Pixie Zenyatta Mythic skin can be purchased from the in-game Mythic skin shop. They must spend 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock all the variants for the Shambali monastery monk.

Here's the process of purchasing the Pixie Zenyatta Mythic skin from the shop:

Launch the Battle.net client and log in to your account.

Search for Overwatch 2 and hit the Play button.

Navigate to the Shop option from the main menu and find the Mythic section from the top left corner.

You'll find the Pixiu Zenyatta skin in the feature section.

You must spend 80 Mythic Prisms to purchase the skin.

