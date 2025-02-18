Overwatch 2 Season 15 is about to raise its curtains on the live servers, allowing FPS enthusiasts to dive into a brand-new world of competitive Overwatch. Before the rush during the release time occurs, gamers can preload the release content to avoid the server traffic and enter the game easily. However, only Battle.net users can utilize this feature on their devices (PC).

The Spotlight blog from Blizzard developers has suggested a ton of change is about to be introduced in-game. Hence, it'll be interesting to see how the updates change the core gameplay of the title.

The preload size of the upcoming season's content could be massive. As a result, this article will explore the Overwatch 2 Season 15 preload size for Battle.net.

What is the preload size of Overwatch 2 Season 15, Honor & Glory?

The Overwatch 2 Season 15 preload size is around 2.95 GB. All Overwatch enthusiasts are advised to ensure the required space in their SSD or Hard disk to download the release content beforehand. Considering the exclusive content, such as Hero perks updates, new Battle Pass, and many more limited-time events, the preload size is justified.

How to preload OVR 2 Season 15 on PC (Battle.net)

Now that gamers are aware of the preload size, here's how to download OVW 2 Season 15 pre-release content:

Go to Battle.net client and log in to your account.

Search Overwatch 2 and you'll find the "Update" prompt to download pre-release content.

In case you don't find it, click on the settings option and then "Check for Updates".

Once the client is done checking for updates, you'll receive the update option to preload the content.

Expectations from Overwatch 2's upcoming season

Season 15 preload content downloading (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Based on the Spotlight blog from Blizzard, the developers will deliver a brand-new Hero skin, cosmetics, and many more exciting rewards on the Season 15 Battle Pass. Apart from the in-game cosmetics, gamers will also undergo a rank reset to perform a fresh start post-season 15.

Widowmaker and Zenyatta will be blessed with brand-new mythic weapons and skins, respectively. Both mythic items can be unlocked at a standard price of 80 Mythic Prisms from an exclusive section in the in-game shop. Interestingly, gamers might be able to collect Mythic Prisms from the freshly introduced "Lootboxes" too. As a result, it'll be easier for them to unlock the premium in-game cosmetics.

Lastly, Blizzard is about to introduce the most unique feature, Hero Perks, which might affect the standard core gameplay in Overwatch 2. It'll be interesting to see how creative the community gets with the upcoming feature.

Based on Blizzard's official sources, Overwatch 2 Season 15 is scheduled to release on February 18, 2025, at 12 am MT/11 am PT/2 pm ET/12:30 am IST (the next day). The updates will be available on several platforms, such as PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Battle.net and Steam).

