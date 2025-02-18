Overwatch 2 Season 15 is almost here, and players are excited to try out all the new changes coming to the title. The latest Spotlight blog from Blizzard Entertainment has provided some insight into what fans can expect, and if things go right, the game should return to its former glory.

This article covers everything players need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 15 release countdown and what they can expect from the game's new season.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 start countdown

Overwatch 2 Season 15 will go live for all regions on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 7 pm UTC/ 12:30 pm IST (next day). Players can expect a short downtime as the servers undergo maintenance before the patch officially arrives.

Here are the release dates and timings of Overwatch 2's new season:

Pacific Time (PT) February 18, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) February 18, 2025, at 12 am Central Time (CT) February 18, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) February 18, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) February 18, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) February 18, 2025, at 9 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 18, 2025, at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) February 19, 2025, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST) February 19, 2025, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST) February 19, 2025, at 4 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 19, 2025, at 6 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) February 19, 2025, at 8 am

What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 15?

Hero changes and perk system

First and foremost, Season 15 will bring a variety of hero updates for Overwatch 2's extensive roster. As highlighted by Blizzard Entertainment during the game's Spotlight blog, players can also look forward to the introduction of a brand-new perk system with the latest seasonal release.

The perks, combined with the newly implemented hero changes, will create an interesting meta in the game. This will offer players greater creative freedom, and the gameplay loop will become much more diverse.

Rank reset and rewards

With the latest season, players can expect a hard reset to their in-game ranks. All players will have to start their grind anew to achieve their desired ranks. Additionally, new rank rewards are being introduced, allowing players to earn them by completing specific milestones.

Loot boxes and other changes

The beloved concept of loot boxes is making a return to Overwatch 2 with the latest season. Players can obtain loot boxes by simply playing the game, completing challenges, and leveling up. Opening these boxes will grant them a plethora of free rewards, including skins, highlight intros, and other valuable items.

Last but not least, a brand-new battle pass and the GOATS meta in OW Classic will also be introduced, all of which indicate a substantial and exciting refresh for the game.

