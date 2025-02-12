Overwatch 2 Season 15: New Mythic, Hero Perks, Loot Boxes, and more

The new Overwatch 2 Season 15 (dubbed Honor & Glory) trailer is here. Themed around Eastern mythology, the new season boasts a treasure trove of additions to look forward to, including brand-new cosmetics and an all-new Mythic skin. Blizzard Entertainment seemingly aims to leverage Overwatch 1 fans' nostalgia with returning additions like Loot Boxes on top of new mechanics like Hero Perks.

All of this should make for an interesting season that's different from what we've gotten thus far. Here are the details ahead of its launch (February 18, 2025).

Read More: When does Overwatch 2 Season 15 release?

Everything confirmed for Overwatch 2 Season 15 Honor & Glory

In addition to the Rank Reset that occurs each season, new Competitive Drives will make their way to players, granting them a unique player name highlight. Additionally, a new Competitive Weapon Reward skin type will join the roster of Gold and Jade: Galactic.

Coming to cosmetics, the new Mythic skin will be for Zenyatta, the Support hero. Called Pixiu Zenyatta, it offers an Eastern coat of aesthetic to the iconic character, with seemingly three distinct skin variations. New Battle Pass skins include ones for Zarya, Doomfist, Orissa, Hanzo, Kiriko, and more. New shop cosmetics for Reinhardt, Kiriko, Moira, Sigma, Winston, and Junker Queen are also expected to arrive.

Earn Competitive Points towards purchasing this new Galactic weapon skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players will also be able to earn "Rainy Day" skins for Mei, Tracer, Orissa, and Mercy, though it remains to be seen if it will be through an event. Moving onto more intriguing changes, we are also getting a host of new additions. This includes the return of the GOATS Meta for the Overwatch Classic mode as well as the return of Loot Boxes for Overwatch 2.

The latter was a staple element of Overwatch 1 that was omitted with the sequel's launch, so it is interesting to see the feature return. Assuming Loot Boxes work as they did before, players should be able to earn them while playing the game, on top of being able to spend real money on them. Lastly, we see the addition of an all-new mechanic called Hero Perks.

Perks may help turn the tide of battle from Overwatch 2 Season 15 onwards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to the limited-time Overwatch 2 Junkenstein's Lab arcade mode, players will be able to select a Hero Perk each time they level up their chosen character during battle. This will offer players a choice between one of two Hero Perks that change an aspect of the character slightly — like allowing Orisa to charge up her Javelin to pierce foes, or Torbjorn being able to upgrade his Turret to Level 3 (from Overwatch 1) for five seconds each time he uses his Overload ability.

While this should help diversify the gameplay further, the ride does not end there. Overwatch 2 Season 15 will also introduce a Mythic weapon skin for the DPS sniper Widowmaker, as well as 6v6 for Competitive & Quickplay starting mid-season (15). Lastly, players will be able to enjoy an all-new LE SSERAFIM collaboration and also a Play Trial for an all-new Hero called "Freja".

Players can try out Freja during a limited-time trial in Overwatch 2 Season 15 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 15 goes live on February 18, 2025, across PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

