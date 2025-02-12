When does Overwatch 2 Season 15 release?

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is scheduled to release on February 18, 2025, and promises several new updates to deliver a new experience. The developers have made various changes aimed at improving the title's Competitive Play. In a recent official blog, the director of Overwatch 2 hinted at some upcoming adjustments and their potential impact on the overall gameplay, which we discuss later in this report.

This article covers the release date and some crucial details of Overwatch 2 Season 15.

When will Overwatch 2 Season 15 be released?

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is all set to release on February 18, 2025. While the exact timing is still unknown, players can anticipate updates to commence at around 10 am PST (or equivalent to their local time), based on previous seasons.

In Season 14, the developers implemented various changes to the game's core PvP gameplay by rebalancing the heroes' health pools and adjusting projectile sizes (among many other improvements), which proved to be a successful move. Hence, this upcoming season, they are introducing further changes to improve competitive scenarios.

Trending

Expand Tweet

With the Season 15 update, players can expect a new 6v6 Competitive mode starting midseason (15) in Overwatch 2. Most importantly, in the upcoming season, players will be able to purchase the Jade weapons using Legacy and Competitive points, which the developers had previously decided to vault at the end of Season 14.

Read more: How to unlock Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free

Furthermore, there will be a new "out of this world" weapon variant to collect, according to Aaron Keller (the director of Overwatch 2):

"Some of you have been hoping for a weapon skin that has a higher end look to it, and we’ve got something for 2025 that is pretty spectacular. So, while Jade Weapon Variants are going away for now, we’ve got an amazing new weapon variant to collect in 2025 that will be out of this world!"

Unfortunately, Clash, which was introduced as an assault map in 2024, will be removed from Competitive Play in the upcoming season due to some issues that the developers are currently addressing.

Check out: What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 15?

Apart from that, there will be a rank reset, aimed at making it easier for new players to group up with friends and participate in Competitive Play together. That said, players can expect an official update before the season starts. Additionally, they can anticipate more changes, some of which have not yet been revealed.

Check out the links below for more Overwatch 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.