How to unlock Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free

The Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 is a brand-new cosmetic recently released in the title. Initially, the skin was featured on the game's official store page, but in a recent update, it has been announced that this item can be unlocked for free. This news has been received by the community with utmost excitement, as players can now acquire the skin without any additional cost.

This article will cover how players can unlock the Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free. For a detailed brief, read below.

How to get Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free

The Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 will soon be up for grabs with the debut of the Overwatch 2 Spotlight event. The event will go live for all regions on February 12, 2025, at 10 AM PT. It will highlight potential changes coming to the game with the upcoming seasonal update. Additionally, the developers are going to invite a panel of content creators for collaboration and to showcase what might soon be coming in-game.

To incentivize viewership, it has been announced that players can unlock the Legendary-tier Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free, by simply tuning into the Spotlight stream.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get your hands on this item:

Go to Twitch.tv, and proceed to log in. If you do not have an account, sign up for the platform. Proceed to click on the profile icon on the top-right corner of the website. It will feature a drop-down menu. Here, click on 'Settings.' Head to the 'Connections' tab. Scroll till you find the tab for 'Battle.net,' and you will find a prompt that says 'Connect.' Click on it. Complete all the requirements, and proceed to pair your Battle.net account with Twitch.tv. Now, when the Spotlight event debuts on February 12, 2025, you can look for all the creators who have been invited to the event. The panel will undoubtedly include fan-favorite creators, such as Flats, Jay3, Bogur, Eskay, and many more. Tune into the creator's stream, and ensure they have the 'Drops-enabled' tag. Proceed to watch their stream for a total of one hour throughout the event. Upon completing the watch time requirement, click on the profile icon once again. From here, navigate to the 'Drops & Rewards' tab. Locate the Lucio skin, and proceed to click on 'Claim.'

Upon following these steps, you will successfully get your hands on the Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free.

Note: This drop will only be available throughout the OW2 Spotlight event.

