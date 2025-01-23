Who will be the newest Hero in Overwatch 2 Season 15? Possibilities explored

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is right around the corner and fans are undoubtedly curious to know who the latest Hero feature with the update might be. The mid-season update for Season 14 has recently gone live, and days are numbered until the latest patch rolls in. Alongside the mid-season update, the developer also released a unique little story update titled The Pocket King.

This has turned quite a few heads and has led to speculation regarding who might be the latest Hero coming in Overwatch 2 Season 15. This article will provide a brief on this matter in detail.

Note: The contents of this article are based on speculation. Reader's discretion is advised.

Who might be the newest Hero in Overwatch 2 Season 15?

While there's no official statement indicating the upcoming Hero in OW2's latest season, fans speculate that it could potentially be Maximilien. For those unaware, Maximilien is a wealthy omnic and a member of Talon's inner council. He has made numerous appearances in the game's lore videos and other excerpts showcased by the developer.

Those who haven't explored the game's lore may not recognize him, but those who are familiar will acknowledge his importance as a character.

This latest wave of speculation has risen from the debut of The Pocket King, a short story that was released alongside the Season 14 mid-season update. A brief clipping of this cinematic showcases Maximilien typing the numerical characters '43' into a digital console.

Without context, this numeric sequence amounts to nothing. However, as numerous fans have pointed out, the current OW2 roster features 42 heroes, and this little code might potentially be a teaser hinting that Maximilien might be the newest Hero joining the game's ever-growing roster in Season 15.

We are yet to discover which role the latest Hero might potentially fill. However, since Hazard — the Hero released in Overwatch 2 Season 14 — was an addition to the Tank roster, we speculate that the upcoming Hero might potentially fill either the Damage or Support role in-game.

That's everything that we know about the newest Hero in Overwatch 2 Season 15. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

