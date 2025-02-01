Could Overwatch 2 Season 15 feature a new competitive weapon skin?

The latest Director's Take seemingly hints that Overwatch 2 Season 15 might introduce a brand-new competitive weapon skin. The blog from Aaron Keller, the shooter's game director, has highlighted what players can expect in the upcoming season of the title.

This article takes a look at the possible new competitive weapon skin coming in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 will potentially feature a new competitive weapon skin

Since Overwatch's debut, the game has featured only one competitive skin: the Golden Weapon. This remained true until the release of OW2 Season 9, which introduced the title's second-ever competitive weapon skin: the Jade Weapons.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Read more: How to unlock Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free

The introduction of the Jade Weapons was massive news in the community, becoming one of the most appealing features for competitive players.

Both these weapon skins were purchasable using Competitive Points, which could only be earned by winning Competitive games or drawing them.

According to the Director's Take, Overwatch 2 Season 15 will retire the Jade Weapons. However, Aaron Keller has hinted at a new set of competitive weapon skins to replace them. Here's what the game director had to say about it:

"Keeping Competitive Weapons limited to the year gives them the ability to tell that story. Some of you have been hoping for a weapon skin that has a higher end look to it, and we’ve got something for 2025 that is pretty spectacular. So, while Jade Weapon Variants are going away for now, we’ve got an amazing new weapon variant to collect in 2025 that will be out of this world!"

Naturally, this news has excited fans, as it strongly suggests a potential galaxy-themed weapon skin coming in the next few weeks.

The addition of a new competitive weapon skin in Overwatch 2 Season 15 is an excellent way to kick-start the new year and incentivize players to compete in the ranked ladder. Moreover, with a 6v6 competitive mode joining the game's ranked mode, we believe the upcoming season will be one of the best.

That's all there is to know about the potential addition of a new competitive weapon skin in OW2 Season 15. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.