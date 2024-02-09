Overwatch 2 Jade Weapons explained 

Jade weapons are the latest addition to weapon cosmetics in Overwatch 2. They have been added with the Season 9 update for the game, bringing some changes to the game's Competitive rewards. The latest Season has promising content, and this new cosmetic addition is simply the tip of the iceberg.

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 has an entire competitive rework planned, providing players with a more transparent system of tracking their wins, losses, rank-up potential, and more. This, and the promising new event crossovers, will mark it as one of the most prolific updates for the game.

For more details about the new skins, read below.

What are Jade Weapons in Overwatch 2?

Similar to Gold weapons, which could be purchased with Competitive Points before the release of Overwatch 2 Season 9, Jade weapons will exclusively be available for purchase using this currency.

As for Gold weapons, with the debut of Season 9, players will be able to purchase them using Legacy Credits. It is important to note that any Competitive currency accumulated before the release of Season 9 will be converted into Legacy credits.

How to unlock Jade Weapons in Overwatch 2

Jade weapons in Overwatch 2 can be unlocked via the Hero Gallery in the game's main menu. Follow these steps to get your hands on this Overwatch 2 weapon skin:

Launch Battle.net or Steam if you are on PC. Log in with your credentials on the platform and launch OW2. If you are on a console, simply open the game. If you are on Steam, you might need to reconnect your Blizzard account with Steam upon launching the latest update. Proceed to the 'Hero Gallery' tab in the main menu. Go to your preferred Hero and locate the 'Weapon' prompt. Click on 'Jade Weapon' and confirm your purchase.

You must ensure that you have at least 3000 Competitive Points in your inventory to authenticate the purchase of these new weapon skins. Competitive Points in Overwatch 2 Season 9 can be earned by queuing up for the Competitive playlist and winning games.

Each win will provide you with 25 Competitive Points, and as you progress through the Ranks within the span of the Season, you will be rewarded with a lump sum of Competitive Points for your highest attained rank. Below is a detailed breakdown of the points scheme in the game:

Bronze : 300 CP

: 300 CP Silver : 450 CP

: 450 CP Gold : 600 CP

: 600 CP Platinum : 800 CP

: 800 CP Diamond : 1000 CP

: 1000 CP Master : 1200 CP

: 1200 CP Grandmaster : 1500 CP

: 1500 CP Top 500: 1500 CP

