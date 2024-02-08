Overwatch 2 Season 9 release date and time for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 9: Champions is set to be released on February 13, 2024, at 12 pm PT. Following Mauga’s successful debut in Season 8, the game's developer, Blizzard Entertainment, has another exciting season lined up with plenty of changes to the FPS title. A big overhaul of the competitive system, a new Battle Pass, new Ranked rewards, and a brand new event in Overwatch 2 are expected.

Players from the Overwatch 2 community would be excited to hop into the servers and experience the array of content. Here’s a quick overview of the release dates and timings for all regions.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 release date and timings

Overwatch 2 Season 9’s new update will be available for all platforms, including PlayStation and PC (Battle.net/Steam).

Similar to previous updates, the developers will look to introduce a synchronized launch across different regions to avoid any confusion with the timings. Here are the timings and dates for the upcoming season's release:

February 13, 2024, at 12 pm PT (Pacific Time)

February 13, 2024, at 2 pm CT (Central Time)

February 13, 2024, at 3 pm ET (Eastern Time)

February 14, 2024, at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

February 13, 2024, at 10 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time)

February 13, 2024, at 8 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Additionally, similar to previous seasons, the developers have enabled the Overwatch 2 pre-download feature for PC players (only for Battle.net) or PlayStation. Having said that, this feature will save players plenty of time during the official release of the update. It also ensures no increased traffic on the day of the release.

What to expect from Overwatch 2 Season 9

A new Competitive Rework will undoubtedly be the highlight of the upcoming season. As announced at the BlizzCon 2023 event, this season will kick off with a more transparent ranking system. Players can track their match-by-match progression on their rank after winning or losing a match.

Players will also be able to unlock a new Emerald skin for all Heroes in the FPS title. Similar to Gold skins, this can be unlocked after spending a certain amount of Competitive Points.

Furthermore, Overwatch 2 Season 9 will feature a new Battle Pass with a fresh set of Hero Skins and cosmetics. Blizzard has unveiled a Mythic Moira skin named Ancient Caller, which can be unlocked after buying the premium version of the Battle Pass for $10.

Lastly, numerous events are set to go live throughout season 9 of Blizzard's 5v5 title. Players can enjoy events, namely, a collaboration with Cowboy Bebop, a Cosmic Crisis event, and a Valentine’s Day event, to name a few.

