Overwatch 2 Season 9 is coming out soon, and players who want to stay ahead of the curve can get their hands on the patch early by simply pre-loading it into their devices. However, this feature is only available on certain devices and platforms, including PlayStation consoles and the Battle.net client launcher for PC players.

OW2 Season 9 is set to overhaul most of the game, and the upcoming update will set a concrete foundation for the game's competitive system. Ranked is being reworked entirely to provide better transparency to all players, and you can expect to see promising content along these lines with the latest patch.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide for downloading the pre-load content for Overwatch 2 and discuss additional details associated with it.

Steps to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 9 update on Battle.net

Players who play the game on PlayStation or via Battle.net on PC can get their hands on the pre-load patch before the official release of the final patch for Overwatch 2 Season 9. While the official update has been scheduled for February 13, 2024, 12 pm PT, as of writing this article on February 8, 2024, you can get access to the pre-load patch. To do so, follow these steps

Launch Blizzard.net on your PC and log in with your respective credentials for the platform. Proceed to the 'Games' tab on the client page and navigate to 'Overwatch 2'. Here, scroll to the bottom left of the screen and locate the prompt that displays ' Download Pre-Release Content.' Click on the prompt and proceed with the given instructions.

After following these steps, you will initiate the download of the available pre-release content for the game. As the update goes live on the scheduled date, you will be able to instantaneously boot up the game and begin your grind as the global servers go live.

It's always best to keep the pre-release content downloaded to prevent issues in the future. Due to intense server traffic on patch day, having the pre-loaded content ready saves a lot of trouble from unexpected errors.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 patch file size

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed the upcoming update size for the mid-season patch to be 6.3 GB.

All expected content from Overwatch 2 Season 9

OW2 Season 9 'Champions' will feature a full rework of the game's competitive scene. It has been implemented to improve transparency about a player's progress while climbing the Ranked Ladder.

Moreover, Moira's Mythic skin has been announced as the upcoming Mythic highlight for Tier 80 of the latest Battle Pass. Last but not the least, players can expect fresh crossovers, new event-exclusive skins, Jade cosmetics, and more.

For more OW2 news and guides, check these links below:

