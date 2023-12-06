5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Mauga

Season 8 of Overwatch 2 has just begun, and a new tank is in town. Mauga is the 39th hero added to the game. He is equipped with a kit tailored for aggressive close-quarters combat. Armed with dual chainguns, "Gunny" and "Cha-Cha," he can fire them individually or together. Mauga's Berserker Passive provides temporary health on critical hits, making him a formidable force on the battlefield.

In this article, we will delve into the hero roster of Overwatch 2 to identify the five best heroes that can effectively counter Mauga, providing you with the insights needed to navigate and dominate the battlefield.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer.

Best counter heroes against Mauga in Overwatch 2

1) Bastion

Mauga's worst nightmares begin with Bastion. As the hero who can melt through enemies in sentry mode, Bastion poses a significant threat to the tanky Mauga. The key lies in catching Mauga off guard, transforming into Assault mode, and locking him in place.

The lack of escape options for Mauga against a well-coordinated Bastion attack makes this hero a potent and able counter. The sustained damage output from Bastion can quickly dismantle Mauga's defenses, turning the tide of battle in your favor.

2) D.Va

D.Va emerges as a solid counter to Mauga, particularly on maps with verticality. The flexibility to control and capture new ground and the ability to absorb Mauga's attacks using the Defense Matrix gives D.Va a distinct advantage.

This advantage allows D.Va to thwart Mauga's advances effectively, making her a formidable opponent in the right hands. Coordinated dives and Defense Matrix usage can disrupt Mauga's plans and create openings for your team to take him down.

3) Genji

Genji's agility and burst damage potential make him a soft counter to Mauga. Skilled Genji players can capitalize on their mobility to kite Mauga, baiting out his abilities and rendering him vulnerable. While taking Mauga down with Genji alone might be challenging, he can double up as a distraction and make the enemy team focus on him.

With precise timing, Genji can deflect incoming damage and chip away at Mauga's health, turning the tide of battle in his favor. The ability to pressure Mauga from a safe distance and execute swift, calculated strikes makes Genji a valuable asset in countering this tank menace.

4) Reaper

Reaper's tank-busting capabilities cannot be overlooked despite being categorized as a damage hero. His close-quarters damage output and life-steal abilities make him another soft counter to Mauga. Engaging Mauga in close combat and exploiting Reaper's strengths can quickly turn the tables, leaving Mauga helpless against the relentless onslaught.

Reaper excels in punishing certain tanks, and Mauga is one of them. The ability to close the distance and unleash devastating damage makes Reaper a potent counter-pick.

5) Widowmaker

For Overwatch 2 players who prefer a more strategic and calculated approach, Widowmaker stands out as an absolute counter to Mauga. Positioned strategically, Widowmaker can exploit Mauga's large hitbox and lack of long-range capabilities.

A skilled Widowmaker can consistently chip away at Mauga's health, creating an advantageous situation for the team. The ability to control sightlines and eliminate threats from a safe distance makes Widowmaker an invaluable asset in countering Mauga's advances and a must-pick.

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each hero becomes crucial for successfully countering Overwatch 2's newest tank. His imposing presence demands strategic counterplay. Mastering these five heroes can provide the tools needed to neutralize Mauga.

As the Overwatch 2 community eagerly looks forward to the new strategies that will come up with this new tank hero, adaptability will be the key to winning against new Mauga builds.

These Heroes are some of your best bets against Mauga in the current meta. Keep an eye out for the balances and changes that the developer introduces. With this guide to the best five heroes to counter Mauga, you can confidently face his challenges and emerge victorious in Overwatch 2.