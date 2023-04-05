5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Lifeweaver

Overwatch 2 is ready to kickstart Season 4 with a fresh seasonal update and a brand-new Support hero on April 11, 2023. The hero will be called Lifeweaver and introduce a new gameplay mechanic with his unique ability kit.

Being a Support Hero, Lifeweaver can be expected to have a smaller health pool, making him fragile. This opens up various routes to establish a strong counter against the upcoming healer.

Overwatch 2 is a team-based game requiring complete synergy in the hero composition to emerge victorious. This article will highlight the best heroes who can directly counter Lifeweaver in the game.

Widowmaker, Moira, and three more effective counters for Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Lifeweaver will be released in the Support class, with a health pool matching his healer role. Let's look at all the abilities that Overwatch 2's next Support addition brings to the table.

Healing Blossom: Charge a healing burst to aid targeted teammates.

Charge a healing burst to aid targeted teammates. Thorn Volley: Shoot out a spread of projectiles.

Shoot out a spread of projectiles. Petal Platform: Deploy a platform that can elevate when a hero steps on it.

Deploy a platform that can elevate when a hero steps on it. Rejuvenating Dash: Dash forward and gain a small amount of healing.

Dash forward and gain a small amount of healing. Life Grip: Pull a targeted ally closer and protect them as they are pulled.

Pull a targeted ally closer and protect them as they are pulled. Tree of Life (Ultimate): Place a tree on the ground that instantly heals allies upon sprouting. Provides periodic heals till it expires.

Place a tree on the ground that instantly heals allies upon sprouting. Provides periodic heals till it expires. Parting Gift (Passive): Lifeweaver drops a gift upon death that can be claimed by allies or enemies to heal.

Lifeweaver has five abilities in the kit and packs a primary and secondary fire to heal and deal damage. He also has two unique abilities, his Life Grip and Petal Platform, which players can use to either escape from life-threatening situations or enter areas of the map that are otherwise inaccessible.

Despite being a remarkable Support with good healing capabilities, Lifeweaver is limited in stacking up damage numbers as all his abilities are inclined towards aiding the team. He will constantly need support and cover from incoming attacks as the enemy team will try to eliminate the Support characters in the backlines.

Here are some of the best counter picks for Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2.

1) Widowmaker

Widowmaker is a versatile damage hero who can take out almost all fragile heroes with a single headshot. She can also take positions in high places with the help of her grappling ability. Her ultimate is also an excellent tool that can aid the team in hunting down Lifeweaver. In addition, Widow can place traps to limit space for the Support hero and inflict damage on him.

2) Moira

Moira is one of the strongest Support characters in Overwatch 2 and can heal considerably while boasting high damage stats. Her ability to drain down heroes is great for taking down the upcoming Support hero. Moira can also quickly escape from life-threatening situations if the situation gets too dicey.

3) Winston

Winston is a Tank hero who can reposition himself with ease. The hero can jump over the enemy team's defensive line and damage Lifeweaver without breaking a sweat. His shield can be used aggressively to block retaliation to a degree and finish off the fragile support. Winston's ultimate can be a great tool in disorienting the team and isolating the upcoming hero.

4) D.Va

D.Va is one of the best mobile tanks in the entire game. Players can utilize her boosters to chase down the new Overwatch 2 hero and single out the team's weak link. Moreover, her ultimate ability can be used to corner Lifeweaver and force the enemy team to retreat.

5) Ana

Ana is a capable Support sniper who utilizes biotic bullets to damage enemies. She can maintain a safe distance from the fight and pressure the new Support to move back. She can also throw a Biotic Grenade to inflict more damage on the entire team and affect them with the anti-heal debuff.

It is important to note that these are only a few counters for Overwatch 2's upcoming Support hero. Players' proficiency in their respective roles will also factor into the effectiveness of these counters.

