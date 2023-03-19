5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Ana

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard's latest hero-shooter experience. It pits players in 5v5 battles against each other. There are several different heroes to pick from across various classes and playstyles.

One of the most beloved Support heroes is Ana. Armed with a sniper rifle, she can both heal allies and deal damage to foes from afar. What makes her even deadlier are two essentials: her Biotic Grenade and Sleep Dart.

The former, when used on allies, heals anyone within its range. However, enemies will have their healing temporarily stopped due to the anti-heal effect. Sleep Dart is one of the most powerful abilities in the game, allowing Ana to render any foe useless by putting them to sleep for a few seconds.

Then there's hero Nanoboost Ultimate which doesn't just grant a 50% damage boost and 50% damage reduction to a target ally, but also heals them to the full instantly.

Here are some great heroes that pair well with Ana's kit in Overwatch 2

5) Kiriko

The brand new Support introduced in Overwatch 2, Kiriko, is a versatile unit despite being an off-hand healer. Her main mode of movement is a teleport ability, allowing her to get to an ally instantly.

This is useful for fellow sniper Support in a pinch. Her Suzu orb is also key in cleansing negative effects (such as from opponent Anas) and bypassing opponents' attacks and even Ultimates if timed correctly.

4) Genji

A solid DPS pick in Overwatch 2, Genji is a good balance of speed and damage. Primarily a flanker for harassing opponents and even parrying attacks, Ana's long-range healing can sustain him when away from the rest of the team.

Genji's Dragonblade Ultimate also pairs extremely well with Ana's Nano. His Ultimate allows him to use his sword to rack up kills due to high damage, and his Swift Strike resets allow him to dash around to get to opponents faster.

Throw in Nano's perks, and both his attack and survivability receive a notable jump in effectiveness, ensuring he can finish off foes without hesitation.

3) Reaper

Reaper is one of the most dangerous DPS heroes in Overwatch 2. He only possesses dual shotguns, but they do lethal damage at point-blank range. His teleportation abilities can also be important to getting around, including fending off flankers trying to kill your support.

In turn, Ana can heal him from a distance. This comes on top of his shotgun healing per damage done. When Nanoed, Reaper can become a powerful force to be reckoned with and wipe out entire teams.

2) Reinhardt

One of the strongest Tanks in Overwatch 2, Reinhardt is a vastly different beast from most other heroes. Instead of a gun, he wields a massive hammer for offense and a large energy shield for defense.

This makes him an ideal target for pressure from multiple foes, so Ana's ranged healing is handy here. In scenarios where Ana cannot maintain distance, Reinhardt's shield should provide enough cover to avoid incoming attacks while healing him.

1) Pharah

At the top spot is Ana's daughter Pharah. One of the only three heroes in Overwatch 2 capable of flying, she can be a menace if played right. She comes equipped with a rocket launcher whose projectiles explode on impact.

Since Ana's healing projectiles become hitscan when scoped, she is the best Support unit to pick for healing flying heroes. That goes without even mentioning Pharah's further power boost when Nanoed.

Overwatch 2 was released on October 4, 2022, and is a free-to-play game. It is available on PC (via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

