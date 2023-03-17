5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Kiriko

Support class heroes are the foundation of any team in Overwatch 2, Blizzard entertainment’s electrifying 5v5 first-person shooter (FPS). Kiriko is the latest member of this class and was added to the game with its release on October 4, 2022. She is available to unlock via completing a Battle Pass tier for new players, and by simply logging in for Overwatch 1 players.

Kiriko is a ninja-like hero, who uses throwable kunais for damage and ofudas for healing. She is a kunoichi healer guided by the kitsune spirit, which also powers her ultimate - Kitsune Rush. This hero had trained with Genji and Hanzo in her early days, which probably explains her passive, Wall Climb.

5 best pairings with Kiriko in Overwatch 2: Ramattra, Ashe, and more

Kiriko’s kit makes her a balanced Support hero, through which players can deal damage as well as heal teammates. However, dealing damage with her might be a bit more difficult mechanically.

With abilities like making allies invincible for a second and being able to teleport to a teammate in a certain radius, here are five heroes that players should definitely pair up with Kiriko in Overwatch 2.

1) Ramattra

Ramattra, much like Kiriko, is a new hero added to the Tank class in Overwatch 2. His Nemesis form pairs well with her ultimate, Kitsune Rush. This means that in turn, Ramattra’s ultimate, Annihilation, also pairs well with it, boosting his movement and attack speed. As Kiriko, players can also switch to her kunais and add in some extra damage to aid their rampaging Ramattra.

They can also use her Protection Suzu to make the Tank hero invincible in his Annihilation phase, if he is in a pinch. This extra second can help Kiriko heal him above critical levels so that he can keep using his ultimate.

2) Ashe

Ashe is a sniper-type damage hero in Overwatch 2. She is mostly stationary in her playstyle, which means that Kiriko’s healing ofudas are almost guaranteed to reach her. The Protection Suzu ability will also help this sniper if she is being chased or pinned down, allowing her to make an escape.

Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush works in incredible synergy with Ashe’s B.O.B ultimate, which makes the latter faster and increases her fire rate. It also affects Ashe directly in a positive manner, as she has the longest reload time among the cast of Overwatch 2. This ultimate also helps her get the Coach Gun and Dynamite ability faster.

3) Bastion

Bastion, dubbed as a “Tank-killer” in Overwatch 2, is a Damage hero with an incredibly high rate of fire that is capable of wrecking havoc on the strongest of Tanks. As such, Kiriko is an incredibly good pair for him. Using this hero’s Assault Form with Kitsune Rush will make his fire rate even faster, making Bastion put out even more damage.

Within Kitsune Rush, his movement penalty in Assault Form will also nearly be canceled out. Kiriko’s Protection Suzu can also help a movement-hindered Bastion out during his Assault Form or when he is positioning his Ultimate.

4) Roadhog

Roadhog is a traditional Tank among Overwatch 2’s roster. He relies on his substantial HP Bar to absorb incoming damage and has a healing potion as his secondary ability.

Thus, a Kiriko closeby is greatly beneficial. She can use her Protection Suzu to protect Roadhog if he is knocked down or trapped, and most importantly, cleanse him of negative effects, especially anti-heal.

Using Kitsune Rush in harmony with Roadhog’s Whole Hog Ultimate will also tremendously increase his fire rate, making it easier to knock back enemies and secure kills. Under the effect of Kiriko’s ultimate, Roadhog’s Primary and Alt-Fire have an increased rate of fire as well, which means chasing down opponents may prove more fruitful to players during Kitsune Rush.

5) Genji

Genji is a well-known Samurai-type Damage hero in Overwatch 2 and is almost an uncle to Kiriko. Having trained together for years in the halls of the Shimada clan, these two synergize well during flanks as well as in the midst of battle. Scaling walls together and being able to teleport to Genji if he uses his dash, Kiriko can be a constant support to him on the battlefield.

She can also protect Genji when he is trapped or knocked down using her Protection Suzu. The latter can also benefit from Kitsune Rush if these two heroes coordinate their ultimates together.

Genji will be able to move faster with his Dragonblade activated, securing more kills. The added benefit is that Kiriko will be able to follow his unpredictable movement around, letting her stream constant heals towards the blade-yielding hero.

In Overwatch 2, Kiriko can also be used as a DPS hero as her kunai blades deal a lot of damage, especially on headshots. However, players should try and maintain a good balance between their damage numbers and healing.

The teamwork aspect is also important for all Support characters. Remembering that certain abilities like Protection Suzu can affect any teammate in radius is an important pointer to keep in mind.

