Overwatch 2 is running its third seasonal update and has received several playable contents, including a brand new map. The upcoming season will reportedly introduce a new hero to the support class. The Executive Producer of Overwatch 2, Jared Neuss, confirmed that the new hero would be “cute” in an official Twitch stream.

The producer also cited that both the heroes that are supposed to arrive in 2023 will be released to expand Overwatch 2’s support roster. This announcement has the entire community wondering which character will make their debut. The publisher has not yet provided the next support hero's name and details.

Let us look at who the next hero in Overwatch 2 might be.

Overwatch 2 slated to receive new Support class hero in Season 4

During the stream with Twitch stars Seagull, Flats and Emongg, Neuss claimed that he would “feel good” comparing the cuteness of the hero to Mercy as opposed to cute like a dog.



S4 new hero Overlord (Seung-hwa Shin: 시승화)?

Overwatch 2 developers ensure that the player base has access to the most engaging content. Jared Neuss highlighted the fact that the upcoming support hero would be cute in an official developer’s hangout Overwatch 2 stream. The Executive Producer also confirmed that Blizzard Entertainment is preparing to release two new heroes in the upcoming seasonal updates.

The producer described both upcoming support heroes as “cute” without narrowing down on specifics. New teasers and trailers can be expected to surface as the next season update draws closer.

Season 4 Support hero

Jared Neuss said he'd "feel good saying Mercy cute" instead of cute like a dog for the next hero. With just one month until our first new support, we should start seeing teasers soon!



Get ready for TWO new "cute" support heroes in #Overwatch2

The producer compared the upcoming hero’s cute nature with Mercy instead of sharing similarities with a dog. Mercy is caring and nurturing toward her teammates as she aids the team to survive longer on the battlefield. This could be a significant hint toward the ability kit of the upcoming support hero.

The Season 4 hero will reportedly be “Overlord,” who utilizes a mech like D.VA. His ability kit might present a similar element of team support and provide heals and temporary buffs.

According to the backstory, Overlord is the youngest MEKA squad member and a former professional gamer. His piloting skills were recognized by D.VA herself, and he was tasked with repairing the mechs of the squad.

Dawson revealed that the new Season 4 hero is one of the



Which new heroes do you want: Sanjay Korpal, Maximilien, MEKA Squad, and Yōkai group? The Overwatch 2 Season 4 New Support Hero is one of those we know

Overlord also played a significant role in the Gwishin Omnic attack to defend Busan but suffered injuries after the battle. The battle with the Null Sector overwhelmed the pilots and had them pinned down. The arrival of the Overwatch squad turned the tide, and Overlord took the chase to repair the mechs with the help of Baptiste.

He was part of the attack squad that took the fight to the command ship and forced them to retreat, leaving only the troops on the ground to deal with. This saved the entire region and recorded the least number of casualties.

Blizzard did not reveal any official announcements for the Season 4 update or its hero details at the time of writing this article. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and exciting hero combinations.

