How to unlock Ashe in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is currently in its second week after a highly anticipated launch. Blizzard's sequel has brought in some changes to gameplay, alterations to hero abilities, and some new playable characters as well. The game's free-to-play status has worked to garner a new player base that grows every single day.

As new and old players get into Overwatch 2, they will have access to a large selection of heroes to play as, each with their own unique playstyle and abilities. One such hero is Ashe, the gunslinging Southern belle and an expert in explosives, who is accompanied by a bodyguard known as Bob.

This Overwatch 2 guide will take you through Ashe’s various abilities, her class, and her role in the team, along with how best to utilize her in combat. If you’re a new player to the game or just looking to re-familiarize yourself with the character’s moveset, you’ll find all you that you need below.

How to unlock Ashe in Overwatch 2

If you’re new to Overwatch 2 and have never played the first game, you’ll need to go through a bit of grinding to unlock Ashe as a playable character. Unlocking characters is a pretty simple task. After completing the training area, you’ll need to play a total of 150 matches to unlock the game's complete roster of heroes.

To obtain Ashe as a playable hero, you’ll need to participate in 50 unranked matches, which can take a while to accomplish. Fortunately, winning a match counts as a double, so you might unlock her sooner, depending on how good you are at the game.

Ashe’s class and abilities

Ashe's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Ashe is a damage class hero in Overwatch 2, which means that she has access to a new passive that comes with the role. This gives her a 25% buff to movement and reload speed for 2.5 seconds immediately after getting an enemy hero kill.

As a damage hero, Ashe is well-equipped to dish out significant damage using her abilities, which are primarily offensive. Additionally, Ashe can partner with a tank or support hero to easily gain the upper hand in a match and be vital to the team’s success.

Given below is a list of Ashe’s abilities.

The Viper: This is a repeater rifle and Ashe’s primary weapon, which comes with two firing modes. The normal mode is a semi-automatic rifle, while in the alternate, Ashe can aim down the sight (ADS) of the gun for a better view, which increases damage and accuracy but reduces the rate of fire.

Coach gun: Ashe pulls out a sawed-off shotgun and shoots enemies in front of her while also knocking herself back a considerable distance. When fired downwards while stationary or jumping, the knockback propels Ashe into the air, which is useful for crossing gaps.

Dynamite: As the name suggests, Ashe tosses a large bundle of dynamite and throws it in front of her, which explodes after 2 seconds or when fired at. The explosion deals damage in a 5-meter radius and also inflicts burn damage for 5 seconds.

B.O.B.: This is Ashe’s ultimate ability, where she calls down Bob, her bodyguard, to aid her in battle. Bob spawns on the right side of Ashe and charges forward until he hits a wall, enemy hero(es), or travels 65 meters. Upon hitting one or multiple heroes, Bob will knock them into the air, dealing massive damage. He will then stay on the battlefield for 10 seconds and fire at enemy heroes using his machine guns.

These are all of Ashe’s abilities in Overwatch 2. In the next section, we’ll look at some tips regarding Ashe’s main strengths, how to utilize her in a match, and work well with your team.

Tips for Ashe

Ashe lines up her shot (Image via Activision Blizzard)

In Overwatch 2, Ashe is optimal at mid-range, as her ADS damage is significantly high, and most of her other abilities have a mid-to-long-range attack radius. Using the ADS from a good vantage point is highly useful in battle, as it doubles the damage from her Viper rifle and takes a while to reload.

The Coach gun is excellent for maintaining distance from enemies and is also a great tool to increase Ashe’s mobility, allowing her to reach high ledges and access great sniping spots. Dynamite is a great counter for aggressive group attacks that denies ground and breaks up the enemy team.

Finally, Bob is an excellent ultimate that gives your team an extra member, especially when capturing points. Bob benefits greatly from team buffs, his 10-second duration is ideal for speeding up the capturing process, and his large size is sure to draw enemy fire.

And that is all you need to know about Ashe in Overwatch 2. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like on the article? You can also leave us a comment, letting us know what else you’d like to see featured on the site.

Poll : Will you be playing as Ashe in Overwatch 2? Yup Not really 0 votes