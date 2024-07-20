5 best Heroes to counter Juno in Overwatch 2

After a few seasons since her release, Juno in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most popular support heroes in the game. She is a versatile hero, and in our opinion, she fills the role of a flex support in the game. Juno's kit provides players with great versatility, allowing players to find a balance between dishing out damage, getting access to mobility tools, and of course, providing healing.

As evident, Juno can greatly impact gameplay in Overwatch 2. Her abilities can make or break a match-up. Naturally, we have curated a list of the best heroes that can counter Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 15. This list features the characters that we believe are best suited to shut down Juno in the best possible manner. Read below for a detailed brief on them.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest information in accordance to the balance patch deployed by Blizzard Entertainment on February 18, 2025.

Roadhog, Sombra, and three more effective Heroes to counter Juno in Overwatch 2

Juno’s mobility can be annoying to deal with inside the vast dynamics of Overwatch 2 maps. However, the Heroes mentioned below can help players win matches against her.

1) Roadhog

Roadhog is one of the best Tanks to counter Juno (Image via Blizzard)

Roadhog is a must-pick Tank Hero that can be quite effective in countering Juno’s extreme mobility in Overwatch 2. The Australian Enforcer’s Chain Hook will allow him to pull the Support character inside his territory while she’s gliding through the walls.

On the other hand, Roadhog’s Pig Pen got a huge buff in the recent Overwatch 2 Season 11 mid-season patch. Hence, Tank mains can use this lethal ability to sabotage Juno’s movement inside any map. Upon contacting the Pig Pen, Juno will receive 45 damage per second, making her vulnerable to her opponent.

Read More: All Hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2

2) Sombra

Sombra can easily counter Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 15 (Image via Blizzard)

Following the recent rework of Sombra in Overwatch 2, the Mexican hacker has become quite a popular pick among players, making her a suitable option for most team compositions. Having this stealth hacker on the team helps players nullify any lethal abilities regardless of a wide range of Heroes, and Juno in Overwatch 2 will also be no exception.

Sombra can use a combo of her Hack and Machine Pistol to shred Juno into pieces. Upon using Hack, the Martian Hero will be prevented from using any of her abilities for 1.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the newly introduced Virus ability will inflict overtime damage, making the newly introduced Support struggle with her survivability.

3) Soldier 76

Soldier76 is a hitscan hero, capable of shooting down Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 15 (Image via Blizzard)

Soldier 76 is one of the easiest DPS Heroes to counter most low HP Heroes with the lethality of his Heavy Pulse Rifle. Players with exceptional aim can track Juno’s hyper-mobility and shred her down. Meanwhile, Soldier 76 is best known for his exceptional movement through the field. Hence, he’ll be the ideal candidate to keep track of the Martian Support’s whereabouts.

Soldier 76 can dodge the lethality of Juno’s Pulsar Torpedos with his Sprint. Lastly, the American Soldier's Tactical Visor works similarly. Upon using his ultimate, he can kill the Martian Support.

4) Ana

Ana's Sleep Dart is quite effective on Juno (Image via Blizzard)

Ana is a go-to Hero to counter most Support characters in Overwatch 2. With the help of her distinct ability kit, she can be a real nightmare for any low HP Heroes inside the battlefield. Her Biotic Grenade stands out to be one of the effective pieces of utility that prevents Juno from providing proper healing.

This grenade can even counter Juno’s ultimate Orbital Ray to an extent. On the other hand, Ana’s Sleeping Dart can easily pacify Juno, countering the entirety of her movent-based kit. Once the dart hits the Martian Support, she’ll be vulnerable for up to five seconds.

5) D.Va

D.Va is one of the best tank heroes to counter Juno in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

D.Va is one of the popular picks among Tank mains in countering any mobile Heroes in Overwatch 2. Hence, she should be the perfect candidate to oppress Juno in the nick of time. With the help of D.Va’s Boosters, she can follow the erratic movement of the Support Hero to track her down.

Meanwhile, the Korean Tank can use her Defense Matrix to nullify all healings from the Martian’s Mediblaster. Moreover, the Matrix can soak all the upcoming projectiles from the Pulsar Torpedos. As a result, Juno will have a hard time healing her teammates amidst the chaos.

It's pretty important to know that taking down a support hero like Juno is no easy work, especially if she's playing in a cohesive team. Being a team-based shooter title, players should not seek out 1v1 against Juno, but rather rely on team play and communication to isolate the hero and render her useless in the ongoing match.

That's everything that you need to know about the best heroes to counter Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

