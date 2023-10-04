Sombra rework in Overwatch 2 Season 7: Release date, all abilities, changes, and more

Sombra's rework in Overwatch 2 has been confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment, and a recent post on the game's official X (previously Twitter) page has showcased all the changes the Hero will receive with the upcoming update. A very controversial pick in the Overwatch 2 roster, Sombra would either be extremely useful, or her presence made no difference to the team composition and meta.

With a constantly plummeting pick rate and a flawed design, the Sombra rework was speculated to be underway since the early seasons of OW2. These have finally materialized into something, and as we step into Season 7, she is receiving a much-deserved change to her abilities. Hopefully, it will make her a solid pick to sustain through the meta of the Season.

Sombra rework release date in Overwatch 2

Sombra will see her brand-new kit in action with the release of Season 7 of Overwatch 2 on October 10, 2023. Players with access to her old form will have instantaneous access to her upon logging in. Players who are yet to unlock her must complete all associated Hero challenges in order to do so.

There have been significant changes made to her kit that will surely change the way the Hero is played across different ranks. The latest official blogs indicate that the oppressive Opporutnist Passive ability has been removed, and a more stealthy ability suiting her kit has been added to increase her efficiency on the field.

All Sombra reworked abilities in Overwatch 2 Season 7

With her latest rework, Sombra has been offered the following abilities in her kit:

Stealth (Passive Ability): When out of combat, players will become invisible and have increased movement speed. Hack (Right-click): With Hack, players will be able to disrupt enemies. Hacked enemies will no longer have access to their abilities for a short amount of time. They can also be seen through walls. Sombra will also be able to hack health packs on the map, which will respawn faster and cannot be accessed by the enemy team. Players must be wary that receiving incoming damage will interrupt any hacking attempt. Virus: Sombra will deploy a projectile. Any player hit with it will receive damage over time. Viruses will damage hacked enemies at a faster rate than usual. Translocator: Sombra can throw a beacon and teleport to it when needed. Upon teleporting, the cooldown for Stealth will be reduced. EMP (Ultimate Ability): Sombra will deal damage to all nearby enemies equal to a percentage of their current health. Furthermore, all shields, barriers, and deployables will be destroyed upon usage.

Changes to Sombra after her rework

The upcoming rework for Sombra in Season 7 of Overwatch 2 definitely seeks to enhance her playability with her team. Sombra will still play the role of the disruptive gremlin, playing from the back-lines. From a utility standpoint, the team will surely benefit a lot more from these changes.

With her previous passive 'Opportunist' removed, Heroes like Zenyatta and Symettra, whose majority health pool revolves around shields, definitely stand a better chance at survival.

For a better look at how Sombra plays out in the upcoming Season, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for Overwatch 2 news and guides.