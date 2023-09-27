Overwatch 2 set to introduce new map "Samoa" in Season 7

The latest from Overwatch 2's official X (previously Twitter) account indicates that a new map, Samoa is all ready to be released in the upcoming Season of the game. As per Blizzard Entertainment's recent post, the newest map will be available in the game on October 1, 2023, as the Grand Finals for the Overwatch League conclude.

This would indeed mark the beginning of a fresh new Season and the introduction of a plethora of new content. Set in a coastal town, Samoa features a beautiful beach-like aesthetic and has been confirmed by the developers to be a map for the 'Control' game mode in OW2.

New Control map "Samoa" confirmed to arrive in Overwatch 2 Season 7

Players have been speculating about the release of a new map or Hero ever since Antarctic Peninsula made its way into the game. Posters across the map teased both Peru and Samoa, which ultimately led to the release of Peruvian Hero, Illari, and Season 6: Invasion, and as we move forward, the upcoming control map, Samoa in Season 7.

Following the typical style of Control maps, we will see three different iterations of Samoa, each showcasing the astounding beauty of the coastal country. Each round will feature a singular control point, where teams will fight to earn their victory over the other and ultimately secure the objective.

Will Mauga be the upcoming hero in Overwatch 2 Season 7?

Talon's infamous Heavy Assault, Mauga, has often been speculated to be the upcoming Hero for Overwatch 2. Initial conjecture did lead the community to believe Mauga would be the upcoming Hero for Season 7 of OW2, however, with Illari's recent release, we believe his arrival would be more apt around Season 8 of the game.

Mauga's origin can be traced back to Samoa, and with the confirmed release of the new map, we believe that he will be the newest Hero. Mauga was originally intended to be Hero 31 in Overwatch. However, due to his kit severely mismatching his lore and personality, the Hero was scrapped, and this was followed by the release of Sigma on August 13, 2019.

