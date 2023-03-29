With Blizzard’s 5v5 hero First Person Shooter, Overwatch 2, being on the rise, there is no better time to get into the game than now. Overwatch 2 offers its players a roster of three different classes Tank, Damage, and Support. Each class sports heroes of various calibers and abilities that take hours to master. The best part about Overwatch 2 is how it rewards creativity. All the heroes have a high skill ceiling solely for that fact. There is a multitude of ways for players to express their creativity.

That said, this article will focus on unearthing the best partners for Sigma, a devastating force in Overwatch 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Sigma: Bastion, Ashe, and more

Talon’s eccentric astrophysicist and one of Overwatch’s best additions, Sigma, is a great pick as a solo Tank in Overwatch 2. His versatility on the battlefield makes him a formidable opponent.

With his ability to deal high damage with Hyperspheres and Accretion, Sigma has the potential to create a lot of space for his team. His presence demands attention and trying to dive into his team while ignoring him can often be futile.

Sigma’s Experimental Barrier, a deployable shield, allows him to protect his team from deadly long sight lines. It is the perfect tool to prevent his team from dying to Widowmaker or Ashe sitting far away, clicking heads. Kinetic Grasp freezes any incoming projectiles and converts them to Overhealth, making him one of the best self-sustaining tanks in Overwatch 2.

Gravitic Flux, Sigma’s ultimate, demonstrates his terrifying power. He can fly and lift enemies in a certain target radius and slam them on the ground, chipping 50% of their health away. When paired right, it makes for one of the scariest ultimates to go against.

On that note, here are the five best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Sigma:

1) Bastion

When the eccentric astrophysicist and the meep-morp robot pull up together in Overwatch 2, it is pretty much curtains for the enemy team. Bastion and Sigma have a great synergy together. With Experimental Barrier being mobile and deployable, Sigma can place it in front of Bastion to protect him when he reconfigures into his Assault form. Being one of the strongest Damage heroes in the game, this duo can dominate the game when played tactfully.

Another strong combination is from their ultimates, Gravitic Flux, and Configuration: Artillery. Anyone caught in Gravitic Flux with a well-timed combination of Bastion’s ultimate can be eliminated in a jiffy.

2) Ashe

Ashe's kit flourishes when her tank can create space for her. With her Viper, she can deal enormous amounts of damage and is often the solo carry in the game. To do that, Ashe needs to have that space to engage in mid-long-range combat. Sigma’s presence and his aggressive abilities can facilitate that.

With Hyperspheres and Accretion, Sigma can demand a lot of attention and have control over the tempo of the battlefield in Overwatch 2. This allows Ashe and her expert marksmanship to demolish enemies from a distance. Ashe can use her ultimate, B.O.B., to quickly eliminate any target Sigma lifts with his Gravitic Flux. They’re terrifying as a duo, but only with proper communication.

3) Symmetra

Symmetra is a great Damage hero to pair with Sigma. Her light-bending Photon Projector does immense damage from the right range. Sigma, having no mobility of his own in Overwatch 2, benefits greatly from having Symmetra on the team.

Her Teleportation pads provide the former with a great tool to reposition and maraud forward with her. Furthermore, her ability to dispatch the Photon Barrier acts as a great shield for the team, it also allows Sigma to recall his own shield and let it regenerate.

4) Widowmaker

Being a mid-range tank whilst having Experimental Barrier in his arsenal allows Sigma to create a lot of opportunities for Widowmaker to shine. The latter's devastating sniper is great for headshots, an ability that is further accentuated by the cover offered by Sigma's barrier.

Sigma’s ultimate allows Widowmaker to eliminate multiple targets as they’re suspended in the air. The combination of Gravitic Flux and Widow’s Kiss is a splendid proposition, as it could easily turn the tides of any game in your favor.

5) Ana

Overwatch 2’s resident grandma, Ana, is hands down the best support to duo with Sigma. Her Biotic Rifle and Biotic Grenade allow her to be a safe distance away from any fight and yet, provide the necessary support.

While Ana’s healing definitely benefits Sigma, the true potential of this duo is expressed through a combination of their ultimates. Nano-Boost with Sigma’s Gravitic Flux and Hyperspheres make him the Grim Reaper of Overwatch 2. He possesses the capacity to wipe out the entire team alone and with ease.

Overall, the key to maximizing Sigma’s potential is to let him control the pace of the game and be the supportive backline he needs his team to be. His entire kit has a lot of potential to be downright oppressive. Sigma works great in a brawl-buster comp, and pairing any of the five heroes above will showcase the synergy players can achieve with a little bit of communication.

