5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Ashe

Ashe is a damage hero in Overwatch 2. She stands out from the rest of the roster, as she utilizes her signature weapon, "The Viper," as both a shotgun and sniper rifle. The gun automatically switches to sniper mode when she scopes in with Aim-Down Sights (ADS) and shotgun mode when fired from the hip.

Along with abilities like knocking back enemies who get too close and burning them with her Dynamite, Ashe can be a devastating force in the right hands.

5 heroes that complement Ashe in Overwatch 2

Ashe is a damage hero in Overwatch 2 with low HP points, meaning she benefits from another hero to synergize with and support her. However, she is more than capable of dealing consistent long-range damage from afar with her sniper. With that in mind, here are five of the best heroes to pair with Ashe in Overwatch 2.

1) Kiriko

Kiriko, the new support hero in Overwatch 2, can synergize well with Ashe as she provides healing and mobility to help her outmaneuver opponents. Since Ashe is a stationary hero, Kiriko's healing abilities can reach her easily, while her Protection Suzu ability can help Ashe escape from dangerous situations using her Coach Gun ability.

Kiriko’s ultimate, Kitsune Rush, is also very helpful to Ashe as she has the slowest reload times among all heroes. The support hero’s ultimate can be used in tandem with Ashe’s ultimate, as she sends out her omnic ally B.O.B to help on the battlefield, whose fire rate will increase dramatically.

2) Zarya

Zarya is a shield-based tank hero from Overwatch 2 who can synergize well with Ashe by protecting her with Projected Barrier when enemies close in or by finishing off enemies that have been severely damaged by the sniper. Since this hero gains energy by absorbing damage onto her shields, it is vital to strategically use her barrier to protect Ashe as well as gain energy.

Zarya’s ultimate, Graviton Surge, can also be coordinated with Ashe's Dynamite, as it pulls enemies towards its center and stops all enemy movement. As the ultimate itself ticks damage onto opponent heroes over time, using Dynamite will drastically increase the damage output into any enemies stuck in the gravity well. Additionally, B.O.B. can land easier hits on grouped-up enemies.

3) Ana

Ana and Ashe are a great support duo in Overwatch 2, with good synergy between their damage amplifying abilities. Ana, who is both a sniper and a medic, can complement Ashe's playstyle by providing healing and support from a distance. Ashe can keep opponents at bay with her long-range abilities while Ana splashes a Biotic grenade for additional healing.

Moreover, Ana can also assist Ashe in taking down opponent snipers by applying anti-heals to them, while Ashe delivers the finishing blows. Ana's ultimate, Nanoboost, is also an excellent tool to boost Ashe's damage output or provide B.O.B with a 50% damage reduction and increased damage, making him even tankier than his already impressive 1000 HP.

4) Reaper

A damage hero, who is often dubbed as a ‘tank-killer’ in Overwatch 2, Reaper is a good combo to pair with Ashe. Even though these two heroes don't need to play close by to be a threat, Reaper can simply deal with tanks that have been damaged by Ashe by flanking them, and his two Hellfire shotguns can make quick work of these tanks.

Opponent heroes who have been affected by Ashe’s Dynamite and are burning are also very easy targets for Reaper to chase down. Using B.O.B. as a major distraction for an ulting Reaper can be effective. It will definitely be a task for the enemy tank to handle both Reaper’s high DPS output during Death Blossom and Ashe’s pesky omnic friend.

5) Mercy

Mercy is a full healer that comes with her own version of Damage Amplification. This Overwatch 2 hero is a good pick for playing by Ashe’s side. Since our sniper hero excels at mid to long-range combat, Mercy can boost her damage without straying too far from the team. In addition, she can quickly fly towards Ashe during flanks using her Guardian Angel ability.

If Mercy is caught out of position and in danger of being eliminated, Ashe can use her Coach Gun ability to knock back any ambushers and provide both heroes with a chance to regroup and await further assistance. Additionally, when Mercy activates her Valkyrie form, she will be able to heal and boost Ashe more quickly and safely, making the duo a formidable force.

