New perk system in Overwatch 2 Season 15 leaves fans divided 

Overwatch 2 Season 15 added Perks to the game. This allows players to pick minor and major Perks for their specific heroes during matches. The feature became available in-game on February 18, 2025, and naturally, drew many reactions from fans worldwide. The Perk system is a very interesting and new take for a game like Overwatch 2.

Taking to Reddit, u/gadgaurd shared their feelings about the new system in an elaborate post. The player believed that the new Perk system made Overwatch 2 an even better experience than it was before.

The OP noted that the Perks added some flashiness to Overwatch 2, which makes the game more interesting than it used to be before. Agreeing with their take, u/Jibbles2020 responded by suggesting that perhaps the game would have been an even bigger hit if the Perk system had been added at launch:

"It really does. Had the game launched in this state or gotten here much sooner, OW2 probably would've been a bigger hit."

On the other hand, u/Glass-Window felt that even though Perks are a nice addition, their execution in the game could use some work. They even suggested that more Perks be added over the many coming seasons to keep the gameplay experience refreshing:

"Perks are a great idea. Current implementation is also nice as a starting point but I would like to see more done with it. Definitely change the bad ones and tweak the busted ones. But also maybe some more. Maybe add new perks every 2-3 seasons to keep things from being too stale."

On the flip side of things, u/FriskStark did not seem too pleased with the new Perk system in the game. The user felt disappointed by how the system affects the overall dynamics of OW2.

u/TheOtherOtherLuke felt that Perks should not affect every facet of the game. The new addition has left the game somewhat polarized and it may feel different to many players who have been playing the game for years.

How do perks affect gameplay in Overwatch 2?

Perks are enhancements that help your heroes perform better in Overwatch 2. They are essentially boosts that can turn the tide of the match if used appropriately. Every hero has minor and major Perks in OW2.

Perks in Overwatch 2 make the game more interesting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Earlier, the game used to heavily rely on the heroes' abilities and their overall execution in the game. However, the introduction of Perks makes things more complex. Now, some heroes may outclass others with some enhancements; therefore, the power dynamic shifts in an unpredictable way, which may take the players some getting used to.

