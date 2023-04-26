5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Ana

Blizzard Entertainment's resident hero shooter, Overwatch 2, has gained much traction in the past few weeks. Their latest season features a new hero, various reworks, and character balancing that the community had sought. With a new season dropping, there has been a shift in the meta that needs to be addressed. Players must strategize ways to counter the meta-shift in specific ways.

Overwatch's veteran support, Ana Amari, has sustained an excellent pick rate since the game's inception. Being the primary support, Ana provides exceptional utility in keeping her team alive and countering enemy utility. Here's all you need to know about opposing Ana if she's on the enemy team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Countering Ana - The top five heroes effective against her in Overwatch 2

Ana can potentially be exceptionally oppressive, primarily with her Biotic Grenade and her ultimate ability, Nano Boost. She's a long-range sniper hero who excels at healing her team from a distance. Here is a detailed look into her abilities:

Biotic Rifle (Primary Fire): Use a sniper rifle to heal your teammates and deal damage to your enemies simultaneously. Using right-click enables players to scope in using the weapon.

Sleep Dart (L-Shift): Fire a sleep dart at enemies, making them unconscious for 5s (3s for Tanks).

Biotic Grenade (E): Throw a grenade that heals teammates, damages enemies, and blocks them from healing.

Nano Boost (Ultimate): Ana locks onto a targeted ally and boosts their outgoing damage, and reduces the incoming damage by 50%

Ana remains a staple pick for players even after transitioning from Overwatch to Overwatch 2. Her pick rate remains stable, and her utility is intrinsic to the 5v5 game mode.

Following are five heroes who would be great to counter Ana's presence on the battlefield.

1) D.Va

Overwatch 2 - D.Va (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va is a very high-mobility Tank in Overwatch 2. Her boosters allow her to reposition and be a constant threat quickly. She is one of the best Tanks to counter Ana. A well-timed use of D.Va's Defense Matrix can quickly negate Ana's Sleep Dart and her Biotic Grenade.

Ana's inability to be mobile makes her an easy pick for D.Va. Keeping her cooldowns in check and wiping Ana off the field is very easy for a D.Va player.

2) Tracer

Overwatch 2 - Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer is a hypermobile Damage hero in Overwatch 2. Her Blink makes her a formidable foe for Ana to face. While Ana excels at being supportive from long range, Tracer's ability to close the gap makes her terrifying.

Equipped with a sniper rifle, Ana struggles to duel with Tracer. With her quick mobility, Tracer can Blink around and be pesky as she damages Ana with her Pulse Cannons. If caught with a Biotic Grenade, or a shot from Ana's rifle, she can quickly use Recall to restore herself to full hp and re-engage in the fight.

3) Genji

Overwatch 2 - Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2's resident ninja is one of the best heroes to counter Ana. Aside from his extreme mobility, Genji is equipped with high damage-dealing shurikens and the ability to deflect enemy projectiles.

Genji's ability to deal damage while being nimble makes him deadly against Ana. It becomes challenging for the sniper to keep track of Genji's mobility, often resulting in her quick demise. Genji can also use his deflect to counter Ana's Biotic Grenade and, sometimes, her sleep dart. He is one of the best Damage heroes to counter her.

4) Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 - Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skilled Widowmaker players cancel out Ana's proficiency in healing from a distance. Her ability to one-shot headshot heroes with Widow's Kiss makes her a formidable counter to Ana.

Using her grappling hook, Widowmaker can easily perch up on positions and swiftly knock Ana off the battlefield while she is healing her team. Ana players need to have excellent positioning awareness to stay alive against Widowmaker.

5) Reaper

Overwatch 2 - Reaper (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reaper has two great damage-dealing Hellfire Shotguns in his arsenal and two great movement and repositioning abilities. Using Shadow Step, Reaper can reposition in places where he can flank Ana. While she keeps her team supported from range, Reaper excels at demolishing everyone from close range.

The key to countering Ana with Reaper is to bridge that gap and swiftly eliminate Ana. Missing any movement ability makes Ana an easy target for Reaper to pick off. Using his Wraith Form, Reaper can quickly relocate after eliminating Ana on the battlefield.

These heroes are the best counters against Overwatch 2's trusty support Ana. The key to winning these duels is often isolating her and capitalizing on such moments.

