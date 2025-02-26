How to unlock free lootboxes in Overwatch 2 Season 15

In Season 15, Overwatch 2 featured a number of challenges with free loot boxes. To obtain an adequate amount of rewards you can finish all of the challenges. While there aren't many giveaways, they do provide you with a significant number of cosmetics and other items.

Ad

Here are some of the ways you can grab free loot boxes in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Overwatch 2 Season 15: Unlock free loot boxes via challenges

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is officially available, bringing back loot boxes that can be obtained for free through the battle pass and weekly challenges. Blizzard has made the deal better for the season's start with a few time-limited event challenges that provide even more loot boxes.

Ad

Trending

Now, players may get 10 more free loot by finishing five games to get five loot boxes, and 15 games to get five more boxes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players can get free loot boxes in a variety of ways, including engaging in limited-time events, moving through the Battle Pass, and completing weekly tasks.

Also read: All expected hero nerfs and buffs in Overwatch 2 Season 15

Participating in Limited-time Events

Participating in Limited-time Events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard has implemented unique events to improve player rewards:

Ad

Discord Quests: Accepting the Overwatch 2 mission via the Discord app and playing the game for 15 minutes will reward players with five free loot boxes. This quest was open until February 25, 2025.

Participating in special events: Special events like the "Perked Up" event, which runs concurrently with the Discord Quest, allow players to acquire an additional 10 free treasure boxes. The rewards are given out in exchange for specific tasks and objectives within the event.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Tanks to use after the update

Progressing through the Battle Pass

Season 15 Battlepass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Season 15 Battle Pass includes both free and premium tracks, with each offering access to loot boxes:

Ad

Free Track: By progressing through the free Battle Pass, players can obtain a Legendary Loot Box, 600 coins, 1,500 credits, and special skins.

Premium Track: Purchasing the Premium Battle Pass unlocks additional prizes, including two Legendary Loot Boxes, which increase the possibility of acquiring rare cosmetics.

Complete Weekly Challenges

Loot Box (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Participating in weekly gameplay challenges is another great approach to winning free loot boxes.

Ad

Game Participation: Players can earn up to three loot boxes per week by playing up to 27 games, with each win counted twice.

By actively partaking in these events, players can earn multiple free loot boxes throughout Season 15, considerably improving their in-game experience.

Also read: Season 15 Battle Pass

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.