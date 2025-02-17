All hero changes we can expect in Overwatch 2 Season 15

The upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 15 is set to bring a variety of gameplay improvements, updated Competitive rewards, and other all-new experiences for players to enjoy. They can expect new metas, new heroes, crucial QoL (Quality of Life) updates, and several cosmetics to be a part of the new season. A crucial addition to Overwatch's fundamental gameplay, Perks, will be available with Season 15's release on February 18, 2025. To balance out a character receiving various Perks, developers might introduce some balancing changes to tweak the heroes accordingly.

In this article, we will go over some hero changes that we expect in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Note: The contents of this article are speculative and reflect the opinion of the writer.

Overwatch 2 Season 15: Hero changes speculations

Hero Perks will bring a breath of fresh air into Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hero Perks are likely going to become a major highlight of the game with the onset of Overwatch 2 Season 15. While the minor Perks will mostly tweak passives or introduce new ones, major Perks will aim to diversify and give new life to a character's kit.

However, with the arrival of Overwatch 2 hero Perks come major concerns regarding their potential impact on the effectiveness of a character. As such, let's take a look at some Perks that can cause certain heroes to go on Blizzard's radar for potential balancing changes.

Damage heroes:

Cassidy-Gun Slinging : This major Perk will reduce combat roll cooldown by 3 seconds when primary fire deals critical hits. Since combat roll reloads the Peacekeeper, its base cooldown can get tweaked.

: This major Perk will reduce combat roll cooldown by 3 seconds when primary fire deals critical hits. Since combat roll reloads the Peacekeeper, its base cooldown can get tweaked. Hanzo-Yamagami Technique : This Perk of Hanzo will accelerate the cooldown of Lunge by 250%. As such, the Lunge ability may get tweaked to compensate.

: This Perk of Hanzo will accelerate the cooldown of Lunge by 250%. As such, the Lunge ability may get tweaked to compensate. Reaper-Ravenous Wraith : Thanks to this major Perk, leaving Wraith Form grants 40% additional lifesteal for 3 seconds, which can seem a tad bit too long as this 40% gets added to his already existing 30% lifesteal. Wraith Form can get a slight nerf to tone down the usage rate of this Perk.

: Thanks to this major Perk, leaving Wraith Form grants 40% additional lifesteal for 3 seconds, which can seem a tad bit too long as this 40% gets added to his already existing 30% lifesteal. Wraith Form can get a slight nerf to tone down the usage rate of this Perk. Symmetra-Perfect Alignment : With this major Perk, her primary fire’s range increasing by 15% with each additional charge level can stack up to 30% extra range. As such, the devs may decide to tone down the primary fire damage of the level-three charge to compensate for the significant range boost.

: With this major Perk, her primary fire’s range increasing by 15% with each additional charge level can stack up to 30% extra range. As such, the devs may decide to tone down the primary fire damage of the level-three charge to compensate for the significant range boost. Widowmaker-Escape Plan: With this major Perk, Scoped shot hits reducing Grappling Hook’s cooldown by up to 4 seconds can make her extremely mobile, especially for a high-risk high-reward sniper. So, the base cooldown of the Grappling Hook may get nerfed in order to balance out this perk.

Support heroes:

Kiriko-Shuffling : With this major Perk, Swift Step can be used again within 4 seconds of its initial cast. This might urge the developers to increase the base cooldown of this ability to tone down hypermobility.

: With this major Perk, Swift Step can be used again within 4 seconds of its initial cast. This might urge the developers to increase the base cooldown of this ability to tone down hypermobility. Lucio-Noise Violation : With this major Perk, Crossfade’s range is increased by 150% while Amp It Up is active. This can potentially make the developers change the default range on Crossfade.

: With this major Perk, Crossfade’s range is increased by 150% while Amp It Up is active. This can potentially make the developers change the default range on Crossfade. Zenyatta-Focused Destruction: This major Perk makes secondary fire charge 20% faster while storing 1 extra Orb of Destruction. This can see some balancing change where the base secondary fire charge rate gets slightly tuned down.

Tank heroes:

Hazard-Anarchic Zeal : This major Perk gives Spike Guard 25% lifesteal. Developers may potentially tweak the Spike Guard resource to ensure this Perk does not overperform.

: This major Perk gives Spike Guard 25% lifesteal. Developers may potentially tweak the Spike Guard resource to ensure this Perk does not overperform. Junkerqueen-A Savage Satiation : Thanks to this major Perk, Carnage’s impact damage will gain100% lifesteal. This can potentially lead to the base Carnage impact damage getting slightly tuned by the devs.

: Thanks to this major Perk, Carnage’s impact damage will gain100% lifesteal. This can potentially lead to the base Carnage impact damage getting slightly tuned by the devs. Mauga-Combat Fuel : With this major Perk, critical hits grant Mauga 2 temporary overhealth on Cardiac Overdrive’s next use, overall up to 100 overhealth. As such, the developers may decide to make some balancing changes to Mauga's base ability down the line.

: With this major Perk, critical hits grant Mauga 2 temporary overhealth on Cardiac Overdrive’s next use, overall up to 100 overhealth. As such, the developers may decide to make some balancing changes to Mauga's base ability down the line. Roadhog-Scrap Hook : With this minor Perk, Chain Hook hits reload 2 ammo. Since Blizzard has always tried to ensure Hog's one-shot hook tech doesn't overperform, this may get changed to reload only 1 ammo.

: With this minor Perk, Chain Hook hits reload 2 ammo. Since Blizzard has always tried to ensure Hog's one-shot hook tech doesn't overperform, this may get changed to reload only 1 ammo. Winston-Revitalizing Barrier : This major Perk allows the Barrier Projector to heal allies within it for 30 health per second. However, the devs may decide to monitor and tweak the barrier's cooldown or the healing received.

: This major Perk allows the Barrier Projector to heal allies within it for 30 health per second. However, the devs may decide to monitor and tweak the barrier's cooldown or the healing received. Zarya-Energy Lance: Having the Particle Cannon’s beam pierce enemies while at over 50 energy can cause it to overperform against opponents that feed Zarya. To compensate, the threshold for this Perk's trigger may get tweaked in the future.

For more news on Overwatch 2, follow Sportskeeda:

