How to preload Overwatch 2 Season 15

With Season 14 about to end, Blizzard has enabled the Overwatch 2 Season 15 preload feature for players to access and avoid the release day's server traffic. The game's community will be ecstatic to learn about the upcoming features that will deliver a brand-new experience on February 18, 2025.

Starting from the usual rank reset to brand-new Hero perks, exceptional Hero cosmetics, and skins from returning loot boxes, Blizzard has a plethora of content planned for the upcoming season.

Here's how you can preload the Overwatch 2 Season 15 content on PC ahead of its final release.

Process to download Overwatch 2 Season 15 preload for PC

You must follow a few straightforward steps to pre-download the Overwatch 2 Season 15 content ahead of the release day. Usually, Blizzard has enabled this feature for PlayStation and PC (Battle.net) users to avoid the launch day server traffic, and it won't be an exception this time around.

OVR 2 Season 15 pre-release content (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard)

The OW 2 Season 15 preload size is around 2.5 GB. Hence, it is advised to keep the required amount of space on your disks to download the pre-release content.

How to preload on PC (Blizzard.net)

According to Blizzard, OW2 Season 15 is scheduled to release on February 18, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 11:30 pm IST. However, you can download the content beforehand, here's how:

Navigate to Battle.net and enter your account credentials.

Select Overwatch 2 and look for the prompt saying Download pre-release content .

. If you can't find that prompt, click on the Settings icon right beside the Play option.

Click on Check for Updates .

. Once the process is done, you'll receive the prompt mentioned above.

Keep up to 2.5 GB of space free before downloading the content.

What to expect from Overwatch 2 Season 15, Honor & Glory

Season 15's pre-load size is this bigfor good reason. Like any usual seasonal update, there'll be a rank reset to set new heights for the competitive players. Meanwhile, Blizzard will introduce a brand-new competitive drive, enabling players to access unique player name highlights. However, the concept has already been introduced temporarily during the past couple of seasons.

Zenyatta will receive an exceptional Mythic skin, dubbed Pixiu Zenyatta. As per the norms, you must spend 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock the glorious skin. Additionally, the developers will introduce a new weapon skin named Galactic. It'll be in the weapon variants section alongside Golden and Jade.

Now for the most exciting perk, you'll get you hands on loot boxes like the Overwatch 1 days. You can earn various types of rewards by opening the loot boxes. Meanwhile, Blizzard developers have also promised to include a brand-new mechanic named Hero Perks. Consequently, you'll get to select between two bonus features every time their character gets a level up.

Interestingly, a glimpse of the famous GOATS meta was witenessed, which means the developers will introduce the good-old 6v6 composition in Quickplay and Competitive.

That's it regarding Overwatch 2 Season 15 and how to preload its pre-release content. For more information related to the upcoming season, check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

