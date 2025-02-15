Overwatch 2 Season 15: Release date and what to expect

Overwatch 2 Season 15 launches on February 18, 2025, and with it comes a plethora of changes, hoping to change how the game has been played to date. With new features like Perks and the introduction of loot boxes as well as new game modes, Overwatch 2 is looking to take risks for a rewarding outcome.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Details about Overwatch 2 Season 15

Release date

Overwatch 2 Season 15 launches on February 18, 2025. Although the exact time of the update is still unknown, if past updates are anything to go by, players can expect it to drop around 10:00 am PST.

Perks

Hero perks in Overwatch 2 Season 15 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perks are hero-specific bonuses that aim to deliver variation in the core gameplay mechanics, bringing new tactics and strategies into play. You will be given the option to select a variety of upgrades, which will hopefully come in handy in pressure situations.

The way it works is you get to level up your hero twice during the match. The first upgrade will initiate a minor perk upgrade. For instance, Torbjorn can either restore the armor health of his teammates with his Forge Hammer or refill Rivet Gun’s ammo while activating Overload.

The second hero upgrade during the match will give you the choice to pick between two major perks. These, according to the devs, will be game-changing upgrades. For example, Torbjorn can pick between anchoring his Turret on walls or ceilings and a more powerful level 3 Turret.

Season 15 will release with a total of 42 perks, which will be available in both competitive and quick play.

New hero free trial

Freya in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Freya, Overwatch 2's upcoming hero will be released in Season 16. However, you will get a chance to try her kit in a free trial weekend during Season 15. Here is a list of her abilities:

Take Aim : Fire a high-speed explosive bolt.

: Fire a high-speed explosive bolt. Quick Dash : Dash in any direction and reload your explosive bolt.

: Dash in any direction and reload your explosive bolt. Updraft : Launch yourself in the sky.

: Launch yourself in the sky. Bola Shot: An explosive shot that snags enemies.

Competitive Galactic Weapons

Competitive Galactic Weapons in Overwatch 2 Season 15 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Apart from the usual rank reset at the start of each season, Overwatch 2 Season 15 will introduce competitive Galactic weapons, which have been designed to give players the “power of the stars.” Unfortunately, we do not have any detailed description of these weapons at present, but with the update nearing we can expect some information pretty soon.

New game modes

Starting with Season 15, Overwatch 2 will feature a 6v6 competitive game mode and will also see the return of the iconic Overwatch Classic: GOATS.

Loot boxes return

Loot boxes in Overwatch 2 Season 15 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Loot boxes are returning with Overwatch 2 Season 15. They will be available through weekly and event rewards in the game. Moreover, you will get a Legendary loot box from the free section of the Battle Pass and two Legendary loot boxes from the Premium Battle Pass.

The drop rates for loot boxes are given below:

Loot box Drop rate Legendary 5.10% Epic 21.93% Rare 96.26% Common 97.97%

Note: There is a guaranteed Legendary drop from a Legendary loot box. Also, a Rare or better item is guaranteed to drop from each loot box, an Epic is guaranteed within five consecutive boxes while a Legendary is guaranteed to drop within twenty boxes.

New cosmetics

Season 15 will feature the Pixiu Zenyatta Mythic skin and the Widowmaker Mythic weapon. Apart from these, there will be a number of upcoming collaborations, starting with the return of LE SSERAFIM, which will witness the release of new skins in the game.

