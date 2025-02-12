Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap contains two new heroes and many Mythic rewards

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap that highlights what's in store for the players over the year. The recent Spotlight livestream program showcased some of the content the developers plan to release throughout 2025, including new heroes, skins, and maps. As such, this is shaping up to be a great year for Overwatch 2 fans, considering the amount of content coming in the foreseeable future.
This article will cover everything Blizzard Entertainment revealed in the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap.
All new content revealed in the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Blizzard has revealed that players will experience two new heroes, new maps, and a plethora of events. Let's take a look at all of them:
Season 15
Season 15 of Overwatch 2 is set to introduce a ton of new features that will ramp up the gameplay experience significantly. Here is everything that you will get to experience as part of the upcoming season:
- Zenyatta Mythic Skin
- Mythic Weapon for Widowmaker
- Competitive reset
- New Galactic Weapon cosmetics that you can earn from Competitive
- Overwatch 2 Classic (mid-season update)
- Hero trial - Freja
- Earnable Loot Boxes
- 6v6 mode in Competitive and Quickplay (Part of mid-season update)
- LE SSERAFIM Collaboration
- Perks
Season 16
The second Overwatch 2 season of 2025, Season 16 will introduce a new character to the game. This season will arrive during spring, dropping new content to keep the gameplay fresh. Here is everything that will be added with Season 16 as per the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap:
- New Hero: Freja
- Juno Mythic Skin
- New game mode/ map: Stadium
- Hero Bans
- New collaborations
- Dokiwatch skins
Season 17
As highlighted in the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap, Season 17 is set to introduce a new set of features that will shake up the game's meta. From being able to play on your favorite maps to new hero trials, the developers will be adding a plethora of content for players to enjoy:
- Map Voting System
- D.Va Mythic Skin
- Mythic Weapon for Reaper
- Hero trial - Aqua
- OWCS Mid-season championship
- New Flashpoint Map: AATLIS
- Map updates
Also Read: All Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 14
Season 18
Season 18 of Overwatch 2 will be released during the fall season and bring the second hero for 2025 to the game. Blizzard Entertainment is yet to showcase all the content that players will receive during Season 18, but this much is confirmed for now:
- New Hero - Aqua
2025 is looking like a brand-new start for Overwatch 2, as the devs seem to be paying attention to community feedback and making changes accordingly.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.