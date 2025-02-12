Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap contains two new heroes and many Mythic rewards

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap that highlights what's in store for the players over the year. The recent Spotlight livestream program showcased some of the content the developers plan to release throughout 2025, including new heroes, skins, and maps. As such, this is shaping up to be a great year for Overwatch 2 fans, considering the amount of content coming in the foreseeable future.

This article will cover everything Blizzard Entertainment revealed in the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap.

All new content revealed in the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap

Expand Tweet

Trending

Blizzard has revealed that players will experience two new heroes, new maps, and a plethora of events. Let's take a look at all of them:

Season 15

Season 15 of Overwatch 2 is set to introduce a ton of new features that will ramp up the gameplay experience significantly. Here is everything that you will get to experience as part of the upcoming season:

Zenyatta Mythic Skin

Mythic Weapon for Widowmaker

Competitive reset

New Galactic Weapon cosmetics that you can earn from Competitive

Overwatch 2 Classic (mid-season update)

Hero trial - Freja

Earnable Loot Boxes

6v6 mode in Competitive and Quickplay (Part of mid-season update)

LE SSERAFIM Collaboration

Perks

Season 16

Freja (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The second Overwatch 2 season of 2025, Season 16 will introduce a new character to the game. This season will arrive during spring, dropping new content to keep the gameplay fresh. Here is everything that will be added with Season 16 as per the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap:

New Hero: Freja

Juno Mythic Skin

New game mode/ map: Stadium

Hero Bans

New collaborations

Dokiwatch skins

Season 17

As highlighted in the Overwatch 2 2025 Roadmap, Season 17 is set to introduce a new set of features that will shake up the game's meta. From being able to play on your favorite maps to new hero trials, the developers will be adding a plethora of content for players to enjoy:

Map Voting System

D.Va Mythic Skin

Mythic Weapon for Reaper

Hero trial - Aqua

OWCS Mid-season championship

New Flashpoint Map: AATLIS

Map updates

Also Read: All Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 14

Season 18

Season 18 of Overwatch 2 will be released during the fall season and bring the second hero for 2025 to the game. Blizzard Entertainment is yet to showcase all the content that players will receive during Season 18, but this much is confirmed for now:

New Hero - Aqua

2025 is looking like a brand-new start for Overwatch 2, as the devs seem to be paying attention to community feedback and making changes accordingly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.