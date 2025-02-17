Overwatch 2 Season 15 will feature a LE SSERAFIM collab: Everything we know

Overwatch 2 Season 15 will see the return of LE SSERAFIM. The game has been known to deliver its players with unique cosmetics and gameplay honoring celebrities, iconic movie titles, and so on from collaboration events in the past. One such event was with Korean K-pop group, LE SSERAFIM, back in November 2023.

This girl group is set to make a return in Season 15 with brand new cosmetics. Here is everything we know about this collab event in Overwatch 2.

Everything we know so far about the LE SSERAFIM collaboration event in Overwatch 2 Season 15

According to the Overwatch 2 Spotlight event blog post, Blizzard has confirmed the return of LE SSERAFIM in Overwatch 2 Season 15. The Korean K-pop girl group also announced their collaboration with Overwatch 2 for the second time, which is set to arrive sometime in March 2025. However, the developers have not revealed details about the event or the featured cosmetics.

Amidst the hype, the girl group, LE SSERAFIM, decided to post a few images alongside some emojis, through their socials, to tease the upcoming collab. The community has since been trying to decode which characters are getting a skin during this event.

The emojis that were used for the teaser were an ice cream, a butterfly, an ice cube, a burning heart, and wings. There have been multiple opinions as to what these emojis might mean, with the majority of the player base believing that they each represent a character set to receive a cosmetic item in the collab event.

The most popular choices were Mei, Mercy, Echo, Venture, Ashe, Illari, and Symmetra. Although not confirmed, considering the characters’ relation to some of these emojis and a few similarly themed skins for them in the past, these predictions might just come true.

This is everything there is to know about the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration event. It is important to know that there has been no official announcement regarding the details of the event at the time of writing this article.

However, with the event nearing its release in March, we can expect a reveal sometime soon. As far as the new season is concerned, Overwatch 2 Season 15 drops on February 18, 2025.

