Overwatch 2 Season 15: 5 best Tanks to use after the update

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is set to release on February 18, 2025, and will be introducing significant changes to gameplay. One of the biggest additions is a set of perks for all heroes in the game. This system allows heroes to unlock minor and major perks as they level up during matches, potentially altering the game's meta and hero effectiveness. Considering this addition, the meta could change a lot and players might be wondering what the best Tank heroes to pick are.

Ad

On that note, here are the best Tanks to use after the Overwatch 2 Season 15 update arrives.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order

Reinhardt and other best Tanks in Overwatch 2 Season 15

The Honor & Glory season has brought numerous changes such as the upgrading heroes with perks, rank reset, return of Loot Boxes, and much more. With the introduction of the Perks system, certain tank heroes are poised to become more impactful in the current meta.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Overwatch 2 Season 15 release countdown for all platforms

Here are five tanks to consider during Overwatch 2 Season 15:

1) Reinhardt

Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reinhardt's steadfast presence on the battlefield is further enhanced in Season 15. His minor perk, Crusader’s Resolve, accelerates health regeneration while his barrier is active, increasing his survivability. The major perk, Shield Slam, allows Reinhardt to damage and knock back enemies while maintaining his barrier, providing both offensive and defensive advantages.

Ad

These enhancements make Reinhardt a formidable frontline hero, capable of protecting his team while applying pressure on opponents.

2) D.Va

D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va's versatility is amplified with the new perks introduced in Season 15. The minor perk, Bunny Stomp, increases the damage radius of her Call Mech ability by 50%, making it more lethal upon re-entry. Her major perk, Shield System, converts a portion of her health into shields, which are replenished by absorbing damage with Defense Matrix. Moreoever, the Heavy Rockets major perk switches the Micro Missiles for Heavy Rockets, significantly increasing the damage.

Ad

These changes enhance D.Va's durability and offensive capabilities in Overwatch 2, solidifying her role as a disruptive force in the enemy's backline.

Also read: Overwatch 2 Season 15 preload size for Battle.net

3) Junker Queen

Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Junker Queen's aggressive playstyle is going to be even more powerful with the new season. Rending Recall, her minor perk, refreshes wound effects when recalling her Jagged Blade from a stuck target. The major perk, Deep Wounds, extends wound durations with Scattergun hits, increasing her sustained damage output.

Ad

These perks enhance Junker Queen's ability to engage enemies relentlessly and could boost the confidence of the player, making her a formidable threat in close-quarters combat.

4) Winston

Winston in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston's mobility and area control are enhanced with Season 15's perks. The minor perk, Short Circuit, increases his Tesla Cannon's damage to deployable objects by 30% which is quite a significant buff. The major perk, Chain Lightning, enables his fully charged secondary fire to bounce to additional targets, increasing his damage potential against grouped enemies. Additionally, the second major perk, Revitalizing Barrier, heals allies at 30 points per second.

Ad

These enhancements make Winston one of the best Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 15 for disrupting enemy formations and controlling key areas of the map.

5) Sigma

Sigma in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sigma's strategic gameplay is bolstered by the new perks system. While his minor perks might not be that powerful, his major perks — Hyper Strike and Levitation — are very powerful. The former empowers his Hypersphere ability, causing every fifth direct hit to make his next melee attack levitate and knock back enemies. The latter gives you a double jump.

Ad

These changes enhance Sigma's ability to control the battlefield and disrupt enemy movements.

Read more Overwatch 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.