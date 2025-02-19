Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards 

Blizzard has unveiled the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass on the game's live servers. Like in any other season, players can revel in a plethora of Hero skins, name cards, emotes, souvenirs, and other content. While a few follow the Eastern Mythology theme, all skins are intricately detailed and will add value to one's collection.

This article explores all the free and premium tiers, along with the price of the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass price

Different segments of the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Players can purchase the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass by spending only 1000 Overwatch Coins (approximately $9.99 in real-life currency). They can also opt for a more premium segment by spending 2200 Overwatch Coins, gaining an immediate 20-tier skip.

Surprisingly, these aren't the only options for purchasing the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass.

Those who don't mind loosening their pockets can opt for this Ultimate segment. This features similar perks to the premium variant, but players will also get a few additional rewards, including two exclusive Kiriko Doomfist skins and 2000 extra Overwatch Coins. This segment costs INR 3599, but the price might vary based on the region. Here's a list of all the perks:

2000 Overwatch Coins

20 Battle Pass Tier skips

Bai Ze Kiriko (Legendary)

Toxic Doomfist (Legendary)

All premium and free tier rewards available in Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass

Like in any new season, the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass features free and premium tiers, allowing players to access a plethora of unique skins, legendary loot boxes, and cosmetics in-game.

Here's a highlight of the Season 15 Pass:

Paid tier highlights

Rainy Day Kiriko (Legendary)

Goumang Hanzo (Legendary)

80 Mythic Prisms

Bi'an Orisa (Legendary)

Free tier highlights

Player Icon: Bi'animari

One Legendary Loot Box

1500 Overwatch Credits

Sindri Torbjorn (Epic)

Tier 1-10

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 1-10 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 1 (Premium)

Rainy Day Kiriko (Legendary)

Player icon: Foxy (Kiriko)

Tier 2 (Free)

Player Icon: Bi'animari

Tier 3 (Premium)

Name Card: Flight Of the Pachi

Tier 4 (Premium)

Highlight Intro: Booting Up (Orisa)

Tier 5 (Free)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

Legendary Loot Box

Tier 7 (Free)

Victory Pose: Defensive (Ramattra)

Tier 8 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 9 (Premium)

Weapon Charm: Pachisycee

Tier 10 (Free)

200 Overwatch Coins

Tier 11-20

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 11-20 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 11 (Premium)

Emote: Rainy Stroll (Kiriko)

Tier 12 (Premium)

Souvenir: Sparklemon (Epic)

Tier 13 (Free)

Spray: Suanni (Mei)

Tier 14 (Premium)

Name Card: Goumang Hanzo (Hanzo)

Tier 15 (Free)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

Player Icon: Goumang Hanzo (Hanzo)

Tier 17 (Premium)

Voice line: “No Use” (Moira)

Tier 18 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 19 (Free)

Player Icon: Suanni Mei (Mei)

Tier 20 (Premium)

Goumang Hanzo (Legendary)

Tier 21-30

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 21-30 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 21 (Premium)

Victory Pose: In Sight (Widowmaker)

Tier 22 (Free)

Voice Line: “Immortality” (Ramattra)

Tier 23 (Premium)

Spray: Pixiu's Gold (Zenyatta)

Tier 24 (Premium)

Player Icon: Cyber Zarya (Zarya)

Tier 25 (Free)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

Spray: Full Gravity (Zarya)

Tier 27 (Premium)

Name Card: Pixiu Zenyatta (Zenyatta)

Tier 28 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 29 (Free)

Spray: Yutu (Common)

Tier 30 (Premium)

Cyber Enforcer Zarya (Legendary)

Tier 31-40

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 31-40 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 31 (Free)

Highlight Intro: Lion Dance (Mei)

Tier 32 (Premium)

Spray: Goumang's Perch (Hanzo)

Tier 33 (Premium)

Victory Pose: Poised (Ana)

Tier 34 (Free)

Player Icon: Sindri Torbjorn (Torbjorn)

Tier 35 (Premium)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 36 (Free)

Legendary Loot Box

Tier 37 (Free)

Weapon Charm: Pachisparkle

Tier 38 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 39 (Premium)

Name Card: “Rainy Day Kiriko” (Kiriko)

Tier 40 (Free)

Sindri Torbjorn (Epic)

Tier 41–50

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 41-50 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 41 (Premium)

Weapon Charm: Ducky

Tier 42 (Free)

Voice Line: “Auspicious” (Echo)

Tier 43 (Premium)

Player Icon: Tianma Lucio (Lucio)

Tier 44 (Premium)

Spray: Toxic Drill (Venture)

Tier 45 (Free)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 46 (Premium)

Voice Line: “Begone, Spirits.” (Kiriko)

Tier 47 (Premium)

Name Card: Tianma Lucio (Lucio)

Tier 48 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 49 (Free)

200 Overwatch Coins

Tier 50 (Premium)

Tianma Lucio (Epic)

Tier 51-60

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 51-60 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 51 (Free)

Victory Pose: Skyward (Venture)

Tier 52 (Premium)

Voice Line: “Fireworks” (Reaper)

Tier 53 (Premium)

Spray: Rainy Day Kiriko (Kiriko)

Tier 54 (Premium)

Name Card: Toxic Venture (Venture)

Tier 55 (Free)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

Player Icon: Toxic Venture (Venture)

Tier 57 (Free)

Spray: Sanzuwu (Common)

Tier 58 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 59 (Premium)

Voice Line: “Prosper Together” (Zenyatta)

Tier 60 (Premium)

Toxic Venture (Legendary)

Read More: How to get Hazard in OVW 2 Season 15

Tier 61-70

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 61-70 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 61 (Free)

Highlight Intro: Lion Dance (Lucio)

Tier 62 (Premium)

Player Icon: Pixiu Zenyatta (Zenyatta)

Tier 63 (Free)

Name Card: Suanni Mei (Mei)

Tier 64 (Premium)

Victory Pose: Down Sight (Sojourn)

Tier 65 (Premium)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 66 (Premium)

Player Icon: Pixiu's Fortune

Tier 67 (Free)

Souvenir: Pachilantern (Rare)

Tier 68 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 69 (Premium)

Player Icon: Bi'an's Peak (Orisa)

Tier 70 (Free)

Suanni Mei (Epic)

Tier 71-80

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass tiers 71-80 (Image via Sportskeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 71 (Premium)

Victory Pose: Rainy Day (Kirko)

Tier 72 (Premium)

Spray: Pixiu's Seasl (Zenyatta)

Tier 73 (Free)

Voice Line: “Mythological Tale” (Venture)

Tier 74 (Premium)

Name Card: Bi'an Orisa

Tier 75 (Free)

250 Overwatch Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

Legendary Loot Box

Tier 77 (Premium)

Weapon Charm: Toxic Mole

Tier 78 (Premium)

10 Mythic Prisms

Tier 79 (Free)

200 Overwatch Coins

Tier 80 (Premium)

Bi'an Orisa (Legendary)

Player Icon: Bi'an Orisa (Orisa)

Spray: Lion Dancer Efi

Players will automatically be guided to the prestige stage after completing the standard 80 tiers of the Season 15 Battle Pass. In this section, they can access eight (8) player titles upon completing different prestige tiers.

Here are the details:

Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass prestige tiers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard)

Tier 85 (Premium)

Player Title: Puddle Stomper

Tier 95 (Premium)

Player Title: Journey Walker

Tier 105 (Premium)

Player Title: Sun Chaser

Tier 115 (Premium)

Player Title: Toxic Mess

Tier 130 (Premium)

Player Title: Lilypad Leaper

Tier 150 (Premium)

Player Title: Sky Mender

Tier 175 (Premium)

Player Title: Godforged

Tier 200 (Premium)

Player Title: Kingdom Overlord

The Overwatch 2 Season 15 Battle Pass will be available for the next 62 days as of writing, which means it will run until April 21/22, 2025, depending upon the region.

For more updates related to OW2's new season, dubbed Honor & Glory, check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

