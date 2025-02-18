To receive Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15, all you need to do is get access to the game. As per the current state of the game, all characters are free to play once released into the game. Simply enter the game and try him out in Season 15.

Ad

Hazard was released in Overwatch 2 Season 14 as a Tank hero. He was the forty-second tank added to the game when the previous season launched in November 2024.

Having said that, here is how to get Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Also read — Hazard in Overwatch 2: Abilities, playtest, and release

How to obtain Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15

Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15 is available to all players as a free-to-play character. If you have access to the game, you can simply log in and try out this latest hero in any game mode.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Note: Overwatch 2 is also free-to-play on Steam. You can install the game and try out any hero for free.

A brief overview of Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15

Since Season 15 will not feature any new hero, Hazard remains the latest character to be added to the game. He is a tank hero introduced in the previous season back in November 2024.

Hazard in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hazard possesses the basic tank trait. Apart from that, he has a passive ability called Vault, and five other specials to round out his kit.

Ad

His abilities are:

Vault (passive) - He can grab ledges and scale up short walls.

- He can grab ledges and scale up short walls. Bonespur (primary fire) - Hazard’s primary weapon, which is a shotgun-type weapon launching a burst of spikes. It can deal a significant amount of damage up to 15m range, after which damage falloff starts.

- Hazard’s primary weapon, which is a shotgun-type weapon launching a burst of spikes. It can deal a significant amount of damage up to 15m range, after which damage falloff starts. Spike Guard (secondary fire) - Hazard receives a 65% damage reduction while firing homing spikes at nearby enemies and objects, except barriers. Hazard cannot use any other ability while Spike Guard is active. It is also important to note that any type of stun or knockback will interrupt Spike Guard.

- Hazard receives a 65% damage reduction while firing homing spikes at nearby enemies and objects, except barriers. Hazard cannot use any other ability while Spike Guard is active. It is also important to note that any type of stun or knockback will interrupt Spike Guard. Violent Leap (LShift) - Hazard jumps forward. Upon activation again, it slashes enemies in range and knocks them back.

- Hazard jumps forward. Upon activation again, it slashes enemies in range and knocks them back. Jagged Wall (E) - Hazard launches a spike wall forward, which damages and knocks back nearby enemies.

- Hazard launches a spike wall forward, which damages and knocks back nearby enemies. Downpour (Q) (ultimate) - Hazard rains down a volley of spikes that immobilize enemies upon impact.

Ad

With the launch of Season 15, Hazard gets two new minor and major perks:

Minor perks:

Off the Top: Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30% more damage to enemies above 250 health.

Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30% more damage to enemies above 250 health. Reconstitution: Jagged Wall hits charge Spike Guard with 25 energy, up to 50 extra.

Major perks:

Anarchic Zeal: Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25% lifesteal.

Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25% lifesteal. Deep Leap: Violent Leap’s range is increased by 20%.

Check out — Meet Conor McLeod, the voice behind Hazard in Overwatch 2

Ad

This covers everything about Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15. You can now try out Hazard for free in Season 15, which launched on February 18, 2025.

Read more — Hazard might be a direct counter to Venture in Overwatch 2, here's how you can do that

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.