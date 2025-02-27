Overwatch 2 Season 15 starter pack: What's included, price, and is it worth buying

Overwatch 2 has launched its Season 15 Starter Pack, offering you a bundle containing in-game currency and an exclusive Epic skin. These seasonal packs are often a great way to access premium content at a discounted price compared to purchasing items separately.

This pack is especially appealing for you if you enjoy customizing your heroes or plan to spend Coins in the shop, as it effectively offers the same amount of premium currency at no extra cost while throwing in an exclusive skin. Unlike shop cosmetics that rotate in and out, the Starter Pack's included skin is a one-time offer, making it a unique addition to any collection.

In this article, we take you through everything that’s in this bundle including its price and whether it’s worth buying.

How much does the Overwatch 2 Season 15 starter pack cost?

The pack is available across all major platforms, including PC (Battle.net & Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox though pricing varies by region. Here’s a breakdown of the expected cost in different currencies:

1. United States: $9.99

2. United Kingdom: £8.49

3. Europe: €9.99

4. India: ₹825 (approximate)

5. Australia: $14.95

These prices are subject to platform-specific taxes, and some regions may see minor variations depending on their storefront policies.

What’s included in the Overwatch 2 Season 15 starter pack?

The Season 15 Starter Pack contains 1,000 Overwatch Coins, which can be used to purchase skins, the Battle Pass, and other in-game content. Normally, buying 1,000 Coins costs you $9.99, so this bundle essentially gives you the same number of coins but includes an additional Epic skin for free. The Bixi Hazard Epic skin is a new cosmetic for Bixi, featuring a high-tech, hazard-themed design with a sleek aesthetic and glowing details.

Since Epic skins usually cost around 1,000 Coins in the shop, the starter pack offers added value at no extra cost. Since the bundle costs precisely 1,000 Coins and gives you both the pass and a free skin, it is particularly useful if you want to unlock the Season 15 Premium Battle Pass.. If you enjoy using Bixi, you will likely find this an appealing bonus, as it’s an exclusive item that won’t be available elsewhere.

Is the Overwatch 2 Season 15 starter pack worth buying ?

If you regularly invest in Overwatch 2’s seasonal content, the Starter Pack offers solid value. If you’re planning to buy the Premium Battle Pass, which already costs 1,000 Coins, then this pack is a no-brainer because you’ll get the exact currency needed plus a free Epic skin. This makes it one of the better-priced bundles in the game. Additionally, if you’re a Bixi main or enjoy collecting exclusive skins, this is a good way to add a new look to your collection without spending additional money.

However, if you don’t play Bixi or aren’t interested in cosmetics, this pack may not hold much value. If you already have a stockpile of Overwatch Coins from previous purchases or events, you might not need the extra currency, making this pack unnecessary for you.

Overall, the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Starter Pack is a great deal for you if you were already planning to purchase the Battle Pass or are interested in the exclusive Bixi Hazard skin. Since 1,000 Coins cost the same amount separately, this pack essentially gives you an Epic skin for free, which is a solid value deal.

However, if you’re not a fan of cosmetics or don’t play Bixi, you may be better off skipping this bundle and waiting for a different pack that suits your preferences. If you’re planning to buy premium content in Overwatch 2 this season, this Starter Pack is definitely worth considering.

