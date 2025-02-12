Overwatch 2 FACEIT Competitive in development: Everything we know

The Overwatch 2 FACEIT competitive mode has officially started limited playtesting and is in the works for a public release soon. As the game continually evolves, such competitive features are required to enhance the gaming experience further. This initiative aims to provide players with a more structured and competitive environment, catering to both casual gamers and esports enthusiasts.

Here's everything we know about Overwatch 2 FACEIT development so far.

Overwatch 2 FACEIT competitive playtesting: Everything we know so far

Recently, FACEIT has expanded its support to include Overwatch 2, offering players a new avenue for competitive play. As per the report by the popular Overwatch fan page @OWCavalry on X, a group of 200 players received early access to the first phase of testing for the Overwatch 2 FACEIT queue in the game.

For the uninitiated, FACEIT has been a partner in organizing official Overwatch 2 tournaments since January 2024, but it did not have public access. The integration of the Overwatch 2 FACEIT competitive queue could introduce the following benefits:

Structured play : Players would be able to participate in organized leagues and tournaments, providing a clear progression path.

: Players would be able to participate in organized leagues and tournaments, providing a clear progression path. Advanced matchmaking : FACEIT's system aims to pair players of similar skill levels, ensuring balanced and fair matches.

: FACEIT's system aims to pair players of similar skill levels, ensuring balanced and fair matches. Rewards system: By performing well, players would be able to earn FACEIT points, which can be exchanged for various rewards, enhancing the incentive to compete.

This prominent competitive gaming platform is known for its advanced matchmaking system, robust anti-cheat measures, and dedicated community of players. Developed by the ESL FACEIT group, it currently supports Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Fortnite for public queueing.

As of now, there is no official release date for the full implementation of FACEIT's competitive features in Overwatch 2. The community eagerly awaits further announcements, anticipating that this collaboration will elevate the competitive scene of the game.

