"we find this type of behavior harmful": Overwatch 2 will incorporate stringent matchmaking changes to combat smurfing

Overwatch 2 developers, Blizzard Entertainment, recently shared a blog post addressing the problem of smurfing and other issues like cheating and toxic communication. When talking about smurfing — one of the major topics for the post — this is what the devs had to say:

“we find this type of behavior unwelcoming and harmful to the new player experience”

Smurfing in Overwatch 2 has been a glaring issue for quite some time now. Lower-rank lobbies are filled with seasoned players on new accounts, and players have been nudging the developers to take necessary actions. Having said that, this article will provide a brief overview of the blog post and the changes coming to address the smurfing problem in Overwatch 2.

What are the changes coming to combat smurfing and other issues in Overwatch 2?

In a recent blog post, Blizzard Entertainment openly talked about smurfing in Overwatch 2 and how it has been affecting the overall gameplay experience, especially for new players. They agreed that it could be extremely challenging for newcomers to enjoy the game when a “seasoned” player creates a fresh account and joins their lobbies.

They then went on to share their plans for addressing the problem. The developers revealed that they have been working on a new system that will quickly recognize the skill level of players in a lobby irrespective of their current rank and move their MMR up to where they belong. Hence, in a way, this new tech will catch “smurfs” and push them up to higher lobbies, eliminating the issue effectively.

Additionally, to help out the first-timers, the developers have decided that the first five watches for all new accounts will be against AI-controlled bots, similar to the Play vs. AI mode.

The developers also revealed that this system, although not in full effect, has been in the live game for testing purposes, and they expect it to make an impact upon its full launch.

The other issues addressed in the blog post were hacks and toxic communications. These problems were also under Blizzard’s radar and they promised strict action against anyone found to be cheating, disruptive, or abusive.

The blog post came a few days before the Overwatch 2 Spotlight event, where the developers are planning to deliver massive PvP changes. Therefore, considering all the upcoming changes coming to the game, they will hopefully mend some of the defects and help this popular title rise to its former glory.

